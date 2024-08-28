New Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien met with the media on Tuesday as his team begins preparation for its 2024 season opener on Monday night against Florida State in Tallahassee. He spoke about the development and progress of his team in his first year in Chestnut Hill ( he was hired on Feb. 9 , following Jeff Hafley's departure to Green Bay) and the challenges his team will face against the Seminoles.

"Definitely, there is a little more excitement in the air, you know a little bit more of second wind," said O'Brien about the energy surrounding the Eagles' first game week practice. "And after 20 practices of training camp and now they're getting for an opponent so there's definitely an excitement and we've just got to keep throughout the week. You know the game's not until Monday, so we've got a ways to go here, we're not playing on Saturday, so we've got to do a good job of keeping the energy throughout the week."

O'Brien was asked if he has had enough time to shape his first Boston College team as he prepares for his first game as the Eagles head coach against Florida State.

"We'll find out," the BC coach said matter-of-factly. "I do, I feel like, I have had enough time. No, it's been good. These guys have worked hard, and we'll see what happens on Monday. We'll be there, we're excited about the opportunity, we know Florida State is a very, very good team, great coaching staff, great crowd, I've coached down there a number of times when I was at Georgia Tech and so I know it's a tough place to play. But these guys are excited for the opportunity. Can't wait to get down there."

He was also asked what he saw out of Florida State this past Saturday in the Seminoles lost to Georgia Tech.

"You know, look, it was a back-and-forth game, I think that's two good football teams," said O'Brien. "I think Georgia Tech's very good. Florida State's good and it was a battle, it was good battle. Back and forth and Georgia Tech came out on top but Florida State's very good, they fought hard, and we know it's going to be a huge challenge for us going down there."

O'Brien was also asked if he thought FSU was at an advantage heading into this game because they have already played a game.

"I don't think so," said O'Brien. "There is nothing you can do about it, right? They played, we didn't, you know, I don't think we could, we try to control the controllables, right? We can't control the schedule, we can't control the weather, there's a lot of things we can't control but there are things we can and that's our own performance, our own knowledge of the opponent, our own assignments, our own coaching roles, those are the things we can control. So that's what we'll try to do."

O'Brien also addressed whether Georgia Tech's success against FSU defense running the ball will influence his game plan and how he uses QB Thomas Castellanos on Monday night.

"No, I don't think we base, we look at the opponent's previous games and games from last year, last week obviously, I don't think we put all of our game plan in one game (FSU's vs Georgia Tech)," O'Brien said. "We try to think about our team and what's best for our team relative to this opponent. Tommy has had a really good training camp. I'm excited for Tommy, he's put a lot of work into this and he's a much-improved player and we're definitely going to let Tommy be Tommy. That's what he does best, he is a very instinctive player, he's gotten better in the passing game. So, we just want him to play a really clean game and always make good decisions for the team. And I think he's done that throughout training camp, so I'm excited for him."