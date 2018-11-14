Earlier this week, Florida State's coaches talked to their defensive players about how much more physical they would need to be this Saturday against Boston College.

On Wednesday, they showed them.

During the early portion of practice that was open to the media, FSU's coaches spent an entire period having their defensive ends go up against double-team blocks by offensive tackles and tight ends. One by one, the quartet of Brian Burns, Joshua Kaindoh, Janarius Robinson and Walvenski Aime would run head-on into the pair of blockers with the intent of fighting to hold their ground and occupy their gap.

In this drill, they were praised by defensive ends coach Mark Snyder for maintaining their position and not getting pushed off the line -- not necessarily for getting into the backfield.

"Dominate your gap. Be where you're supposed to be," FSU defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett said about 45 minutes earlier, when speaking about the defense's focus this week in practice. "Hopefully, we'll get the results on Saturday."

There was a time earlier this season when the Seminoles' rushing defense was thought to be one of the best in the country. It was dominant against Wake Forest, Miami and Northern Illinois, and it was very good against other opponents.

Since then, the Seminoles have gotten gashed by Clemson, N.C. State and Notre Dame.

Those three teams have combined to rush for 662 yards on 132 carries for an average of 5.02 yards per attempt. In their first seven games of the season, the Seminoles gave up just 703 yards rushing on 270 carries -- an average of 2.60.

While those numbers are understandably skewed by the fact that Notre Dame and Clemson are two of the three highest-ranked teams in the country, Barnett and his coaches believe many of the Seminoles' recent problems have been self-inflicted.

"I think it's more us, as you watch the film," Barnett said. "Guys have got to be in their gaps, doing what they're supposed to do, all the time. It just takes one time for a guy to mess up, and then boom, it can be a [big] play."