On Monday, Bowden and Norvell will be two of several speakers participating in Florida State University's first Sports Analytics Summit.

The use of advanced statistics in sports started to take hold during the tail end of Bobby Bowden's coaching career, and they certainly are of major importance for current coaches such as Florida State's Mike Norvell.

Here is the press release from FSU announcing the event, with details on featured speakers, ticket information and more.

NORVELL AND BOWDEN HEADLINE FSU'S FIRST-EVER SPORTS ANALYTICS SUMMIT

Florida State University Head Football Coach Mike Norvell and Hall of Fame Head Football Coach Bobby Bowden headline a slate of speakers scheduled to discuss the impact of technology and analytics on sports at Florida State University’s first-ever Sports Analytics Summit.



In addition to Bowden and Norvell, the summit will bring together experts from across the world of sports management, journalism and athletic training to provide insights into the ways increased reliance on technology and analytics are impacting their industries.

Spearheaded by the Sports Analytics Club at FSU, the event is presented by the Florida State University College of Business with support from the FSU Athletics Department and the FSU Sport Management Department.

Bowden and Norvell will be joined by: Mark Krikorian, head coach of FSU Women’s Soccer Program; Neil Greenberg, sportswriter at The Washington Post; Elisa Angeles, director of Olympic Sports Strength and Conditioning at FSU; Natosha Gottlieb, assistant director of Olympic Sports Strength and Conditioning at FSU; Matt Agnew, senior QV analyst at Electronic Arts; James Hocken, lead soccer performance analyst at FSU; Allie Macleod, market intelligence manager at Tampa Bay Lightning; Michael Morrell, graphics coordinator and statistician at NBC Sports; and Erik Myyra, assistant strength and conditioning coach at FSU.

“We’ve planned this program to be a mix of conversations that explore the booming field of analytics and technology that enables data-driven decision-making,” said Aaron Goldstein, a student in the College of Business and president of the Sports Analytics Club, which he founded in 2018.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have been able to attract so many experts in analytics, technology and sports. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the day.”

The event will take place Monday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. at the Turnbull Conference Center, 555 W. Pensacola St., Tallahassee, Fla.

Tickets are available starting at $15 for students and can be purchased at fsusportsanalytics.com. Lunch will be included.

