Charlie Ward, the No. 1 seed in the Offensive Playmakers bracket, rolled to victory against his former backfield mate, No. 5 seed Warrick Dunn. Ward captured 82.8 percent of the vote. Jameis Winston, the No. 2 seed in that bracket, advanced by claiming 69.3 percent of the vote against backfield mate Dalvin Cook.

No. 1 seed Deion Sanders vs. No. 4 seed Terrell Buckley

Deion Sanders is arguably the best cornerback in the history of the sport. He's an NFL Hall of Famer and was a two-time consensus All-American for the Seminoles in 1987 and 1988. He won the 1988 Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back and also led the country in punt-return average that season as well. As a freshman, he set a Florida State record with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against Tulsa, and then finished off the regular season with a 58-yard punt return TD against Florida in Gainesville. From there, the highlights just kept coming for the three-sport star. He was considered the best cornerback in the nation in 1987 and then was so good in 1988 that he finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting. He finished off his remarkable FSU career with a game-clinching interception in the end zone against Auburn in the 1989 Sugar Bowl. For his career, he had 14 career interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns. He also had three punt-return TDs as well. His No. 2 jersey has been retired by Florida State.

Terrell Buckley played only three seasons at FSU before bolting early for the NFL -- a move that was fairly rare at the time -- but he still had enough time to etch his name all over the Seminole record books. The Mississippi native burst onto the national scene as a sophomore in 1990 by recording six interceptions and returning two of them for touchdowns. But his final season in garnet and gold is one that might never be duplicated. Buckley intercepted a school-record 12 passes that season and again returned two for scores, and he also proved to be one of the game's top return specialists. He earned consensus All-America honors that season and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back. More than 25 years after his career ended, Buckley still holds FSU records for interceptions in a season (12), in a career (21), in consecutive games (5), and several other marks.

No. 2 seed Marvin Jones vs. No. 3 seed Derrick Brooks

Marvin Jones was a star on Florida State's defense almost from the day he first stepped foot on campus. As a true freshman in 1990, the Miami native racked up 133 tackles to lead the team; that mark still stands as one of the 20 most productive seasons for a defensive player in school history. Jones went on to record more than 100 tackles in all three of his seasons at FSU and would be recognized as the best linebacker in college football. Jones earned consensus All-America honors in 1991 and 1992, and he claimed just about every honor possible during his junior year. He won the Butkus Award as top linebacker and the Lombardi Award as top lineman, and Sporting News named him the nation's college football Player of the Year. Jones ranks seventh all-time for career tackles in FSU history, and he's the only player in the top 20 who only played three seasons of college football.

Derrick Brooks signed with Florida State after being named the USA Today National Defensive Player of the Year in high school, and he certainly lived up to that billing. Brooks accomplished nearly everything a defensive player could at the college level, earning first-team All-ACC honors three times, consensus All-America honors twice, and he led the Seminoles to the 1993 national championship. During that campaign, he returned two interceptions for touchdowns, which is tied for a school record. Brooks went on to be a first-round pick of the Tampa Buccaneers and earned 11 Pro Bowl honors on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.