Braden Fiske’s journey took him from a underrecruited prospect driving from camp to camp looking for a scholarship to Western Michigan and then Florida State, where he earned all-conference honors at each college.

Now Fiske is back in his home state, 175 miles south of Michigan City, Ind., at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He had a pinch-me moment Tuesday night, walking around the field at Lucas Oil Stadium where he recalled watching Colts like Peyton Manning and Robert Mathis.

“I think it’s all-encompassing of just all of the work that was put in,” Fiske said. “I’m fortunate enough to have a lot of people that are coming down tomorrow to get to see me – friends, family, coaches in the past. Everyone has been reaching out and just telling me congratulations and good luck. It’s kind of surreal.”

Fiske said he has met with nearly all of the NFL teams between the Senior Bowl and the combine. Here are some highlights from Fiske’s interview with the media on Wednesday.

Where were you when you got the combine invite?

“I was training down in Davie. It was kind of one of those things where you felt you were getting one, but the first wave went out and I hadn’t gotten one … Once it came, it was awesome. It was kind of a dream-come-true situation. Now I’m here it’s kind of surreal.”

How does your playing style best translate to the NFL?

“I think just the effort, the motor. I think it’s something that carries on no matter what level of football you play at. If you can play with effort and you get to the ball, that translates.”



