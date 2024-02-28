Braden Fiske shares appreciation for how FSU, Odell Haggins developed him
Braden Fiske’s journey took him from a underrecruited prospect driving from camp to camp looking for a scholarship to Western Michigan and then Florida State, where he earned all-conference honors at each college.
Now Fiske is back in his home state, 175 miles south of Michigan City, Ind., at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He had a pinch-me moment Tuesday night, walking around the field at Lucas Oil Stadium where he recalled watching Colts like Peyton Manning and Robert Mathis.
“I think it’s all-encompassing of just all of the work that was put in,” Fiske said. “I’m fortunate enough to have a lot of people that are coming down tomorrow to get to see me – friends, family, coaches in the past. Everyone has been reaching out and just telling me congratulations and good luck. It’s kind of surreal.”
Fiske said he has met with nearly all of the NFL teams between the Senior Bowl and the combine. Here are some highlights from Fiske’s interview with the media on Wednesday.
Where were you when you got the combine invite?
“I was training down in Davie. It was kind of one of those things where you felt you were getting one, but the first wave went out and I hadn’t gotten one … Once it came, it was awesome. It was kind of a dream-come-true situation. Now I’m here it’s kind of surreal.”
How does your playing style best translate to the NFL?
“I think just the effort, the motor. I think it’s something that carries on no matter what level of football you play at. If you can play with effort and you get to the ball, that translates.”
How did you benefit from your last year at FSU?
“Just getting the opportunity to be a part of a new program for the first time. I spent five years in one program at Western Michigan. Having to make that transition was kind of the beginning of understanding how the transition might be to the NFL. You go from learning one system for five years from the same coaches and having to make that transition to learn a whole new system. I think it kind of prepared me for this opportunity coming up next. Just the overall exposure I got from Florida State, the opportunity to play in front of that many fans and that big a crowd, different players and everything. It was awesome.”
How did Odell Haggins help in your development?
“He’s a 30-year legend there at Florida State. Everything he’s able to bring to the table there is great. It was better because he didn’t treat me like a young guy. He understood my situation: I was a sixth-year senior going in there. He just treated me more like a vet. He understood what I needed to work on. He was still able to bring me into practice every day and find something to get me better at.”
What did you get out of FSU’s on-field success in 2023?
“It was awesome. That was the first time in my career that I had been part of a winner. Being able to get exposed to that culture that coach Norvell established at Florida State, just everything that came with it from really just the exposure in total and being able to play with that group of guys. There was a ton of talent. There’s 12 of us here right now. Just being a part of so much talent was the best part of it.”
How tough was watching the Orange Bowl from the sideline (with an injury)?
“It was really tough, especially when it’s your brothers out there fighting, scratching and clawing and make the game happen. There’s not much you can do when you’re standing on the sideline. Trying to help and coach but when the game is going the way it is, yeah, it’s terrible.”