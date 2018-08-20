* INSTANT REACTION: Follow-up on Wilcox's departure and possible replacements

Florida State athletics director Stan Wilcox is leaving the university, a source told Warchant.com Monday morning.

National college football reporter Bruce Feldman also tweeted late Monday morning that Wilcox is leaving to assume a position with the NCAA.

A phone call and text message to Wilcox have not yet been returned, but the source with knowledge of the situation said that Wilcox has informed FSU President Thrasher of his decision. Other rank-and-file staffers in the athletics department apparently were unaware of the news around noon Monday.

Wilcox has served as FSU's athletics director since August 2013 and oversaw the hiring of football coach Willie Taggart this past December.

FSU CONFIRMS WILCOX'S DEPARTURE

The university has issued this release:

Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Stan Wilcox has accepted an executive position with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

“I want to thank Stan for everything he has done at FSU. We’re excited for him, and we all wish him the best in his new position,” said Florida State President John Thrasher. “Our success on the playing fields under his leadership has been exceptional, with national championships in football, soccer, and softball over that time. We finished ninth in the 2017-18 Learfield Director’s Cup last year, and our student-athletes reached a cumulative 3.0 GPA this past year.”

Wilcox, who was hired as Director of Athletics in August of 2013 and added the title of Vice President in July of 2016, provided the following statement:

“I am honored and humbled to join Mark Emmert’s leadership team at the NCAA.

I am so grateful for the opportunities and experiences that have led me to this point. The Big East Conference, Notre Dame University, Duke University and most recently Florida State University have provided a depth and breadth of experiences on which I will rely heavily moving forward.

I am excited to return to the NCAA, where my intercollegiate athletics career began.

Lastly, I would like to express my gratitude to former Florida State University Presidents Eric Barron and Garnett Stokes, and current President John Thrasher. The success we have enjoyed in Tallahassee would not have been possible without their trust, guidance and support, and without the fine efforts of our student-athletes, coaches and athletics support staff.

My wife Ramona and I are excited to start this new chapter in my career and in our lives together.“

