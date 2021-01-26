The Florida State football team's defense has massively underachieved the past three seasons, finishing no better than No. 80 nationally. And new coordinator Adam Fuller enters Year Two on the hot seat after his defense finished with a program-worst ranking of No. 108 in 2020.

The coaches have endeavored to flip the roster in hopes of reversing FSU's defensive misfortunes. To that end, there has been a massive overhaul of personnel, with several departures and additions over the past few months. Between the 2021 class signees and transfers, the Seminoles have added 15 new players on that side of the ball (and there could be more coming).

Below is an updated breakdown of every defensive position by scholarship player and class. We also take a detailed look at the recent additions, losses and the future outlook at each position.

*ALSO SEE: Breaking down Florida State's offensive scholarship numbers

