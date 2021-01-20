Florida State's offense has undergone significant changes since the conclusion of the 2020 football season.

The offensive side of the ball has added nine new players going into 2021, including quarterback transfer McKenzie Milton. And the Seminoles' roster is nearly set as the team is closing in on the NCAA's limit of 25 new scholarship players each year.

There's still a chance for an additional few players (including transfers and signees next month), but the makeup of the team is taking shape.

Here's an updated breakdown of every offensive position by scholarship player and class. We also take a detailed look at the recent additions, losses and the future outlook at each position.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***