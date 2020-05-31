After that, we've got a complete breakdown of this week's offers, where the Seminoles stand with each prospect, and what to look for going forward.

In the video below, our Michael Langston goes into greater detail about the commitments of Joshua Burrell and Jordan Eubanks , discusses some additional commitments that could be coming in near future, and explains whether FSU fans should be concerned about the star ratings of FSU's current commitments.

The Florida State football staff didn't extend nearly as many offers this week as in previous weeks, but there was still plenty of activity with two commitments and the signing of a defensive line transfer.

(FSU offered on May 27th) -- OL coach Alex Atkins extended the offer

The Skinny on FSU offering DL/OL Michael Jarvis

FSU already offered one major target from the New Jersey area in Tywone Malone, and now the 'Noles have extended an offer to rising lineman Mike Jarvis. In talking with Jarvis after the FSU offer, it sounds like schools don't have definitive plans for which side of the ball he will play in college. It sounds like Rutgers and Wisconsin are the biggest competition right now, with Wisconsin likely the bigger threat.

The interesting part of his recruitment is that Atkins has been main voice from the FSU side, and it sounds like the Seminoles like him a little more at the left tackle position. But FSU's defensive coaches have also been talking with him about playing defensive end as well.

Next up for FSU is getting Jarvis on campus when recruiting opens back up again, so he can get a better feel for his comfort level with the coaches and to see the program up close. It does sound like the 'Noles have some catching up to do since Jarvis has already visitied Rutgers and Wisconsin. (Note: While his Rivals profile lists him at 250 pounds, Jarvis says he is closer to 275 and plans to continue adding size this summer.)