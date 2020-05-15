It was another very busy week for the Florida State football coaching staff when it came to extending offers to prospects in the class of 2021 and beyond. Here's a complete breakdown of those offers, where the Seminoles stand with each, and what to look for going forward. Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

(Offered on 5/14) TEs coach Chris Thomsen extended the offer The Skinny on FSU offering TE Jackson West FSU clearly wants two tight ends in this class, and Jackson West was one of the most recent offers. West is no stranger to FSU as he visited the 'Noles very early in the spring and raved about the trip. It took some time for FSU's staff to evaluate his film, and on Thursday the Seminoles pulled the trigger. West was very excited about the offer and even indicated that the 'Noles are likely the team that leads the way right now. He also holds offers from Purdue, Indiana, West Virginia and Duke. West also has a Memphis connection with Mike Norvell, as he was also offered by the Tigers a year ago. Things look to be trending pretty positively here for the 'Noles. Jackson didn't give a timeline on a decision, but it's clear that the FSU offer is the one that stands out above the pack.