{{ timeAgo('2020-05-15 07:56:00 -0500') }} football

Breaking down FSU Football's latest offer this week (5/15)

Michael Langston
It was another very busy week for the Florida State football coaching staff when it came to extending offers to prospects in the class of 2021 and beyond.

Here's a complete breakdown of those offers, where the Seminoles stand with each, and what to look for going forward.

(Offered on 5/14) TEs coach Chris Thomsen extended the offer

The Skinny on FSU offering TE Jackson West

FSU clearly wants two tight ends in this class, and Jackson West was one of the most recent offers. West is no stranger to FSU as he visited the 'Noles very early in the spring and raved about the trip. It took some time for FSU's staff to evaluate his film, and on Thursday the Seminoles pulled the trigger.

West was very excited about the offer and even indicated that the 'Noles are likely the team that leads the way right now. He also holds offers from Purdue, Indiana, West Virginia and Duke. West also has a Memphis connection with Mike Norvell, as he was also offered by the Tigers a year ago. Things look to be trending pretty positively here for the 'Noles. Jackson didn't give a timeline on a decision, but it's clear that the FSU offer is the one that stands out above the pack.

(Offered on 5/13) RBs coach David Johnson extended the offer

The Skinny on FSU offering DE Jai Celestine

There's still plenty of time before the 2022 class comes into focus, but it's never too early to be the first school to make a splash with a recruit. And the Seminoles certainly did that when running backs coach David Johnson extended the offer to Jai Celestine, a speedster from Miami.

Since this is Celestine's first offer, there isn't a whole lot to say about his recruitment. But he was obviously excited about the 'Noles coming through early, and he said FSU is going to be a school he visits very early in the process.

