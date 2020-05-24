Here's a complete breakdown of those offers, where the Seminoles stand with each prospect, and what to look for going forward.

(Offered on 5/22) Offer extended by TEs coach Chris Thomsen

The Skinny on FSU offering TE Donovan Green

Given Florida State coach Mike Norvell's plans to feature the tight end heavily in his offense, it wasn't exactly a surprise when he offered one of the best tight ends in the 2022 class. This one has been coming for awhile, as the 'Noles have been actively evaluating Donovan Green since Norvell took the job. And we've head from sources closes to Green's recruitment in recent weeks that the 'Noles are definitely a factor.

The schools I hear the most buzz about, to go along with FSU, would be Oregon, Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Ohio State. Green doesn't claim a leader, but he does have a strong connection with FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen. He's known Thomsen for over a year from when Thomsen was recruiting him at TCU, and there also is a connection with Norvell.

Obviously, the next big step here is a visit to FSU. Green said he wants to visit several schools across the South when the NCAA allows visits again, and FSU is definitely on the list. Once that happens, we'll have a better feel for where this is headed.