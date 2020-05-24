Breaking down FSU Football's latest recruiting offers this week (5/24)
The Florida State football staff extended several new offers this week for the classes of 2021 and beyond.
Here's a complete breakdown of those offers, where the Seminoles stand with each prospect, and what to look for going forward.
(Offered on 5/22) Offer extended by TEs coach Chris Thomsen
The Skinny on FSU offering TE Donovan Green
Given Florida State coach Mike Norvell's plans to feature the tight end heavily in his offense, it wasn't exactly a surprise when he offered one of the best tight ends in the 2022 class. This one has been coming for awhile, as the 'Noles have been actively evaluating Donovan Green since Norvell took the job. And we've head from sources closes to Green's recruitment in recent weeks that the 'Noles are definitely a factor.
The schools I hear the most buzz about, to go along with FSU, would be Oregon, Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Ohio State. Green doesn't claim a leader, but he does have a strong connection with FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen. He's known Thomsen for over a year from when Thomsen was recruiting him at TCU, and there also is a connection with Norvell.
Obviously, the next big step here is a visit to FSU. Green said he wants to visit several schools across the South when the NCAA allows visits again, and FSU is definitely on the list. Once that happens, we'll have a better feel for where this is headed.
(Offered on 5/21) Offer extended by LBs coach Chris Marve
The Skinny on FSU offering LB Jordan Poole
This is a recruitment has been trending toward an offer for quite some time, and the Seminoles jumped into the mix this week. I'm told Jordan Poole already has a good relationship with FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve, and it was Marve who extended the offer during a Zoom call this week. Poole was quite excited about this offer, from what I've heard, and he's expected to take a "virtual tour" of FSU.
Marve and offensive line coach Alex Atkins, who coached previously at Charlotte, both have solid ties with this one. But this won't necessarily be an easy pull for FSU, however, as there is a good amount of competition for the North Carolina athlete. The school I hear the most related to Poole is N.C. State. South Carolina is also in the picture, along with Auburn, Arkansas and Virginia Tech.
