Breaking down FSU football's offer this week (5/9); 'Noles move on OL Estes
It was another busy week for the Florida State football team when it came to extending scholarship offers, and here's a closer look at each of those offers and what we believe they mean.
At the top of the list is Georgia offensive lineman Bryson Estes, who is moving the Seminoles into his top three after that offer. The Seminoles also offered some other players in the 2021 class, as well as some younger prospects as well.
Here's a complete breakdown of each offer and where things stand with the Seminoles.
(Offered on May 7th) OL coach Alex Atkins extends the offer
The Skinny on FSU offering OL Bryson Estes
This offer wasn't a stunner when you consider that Estes visited the 'Noles in March right before things were shut down due to the pandemic. In fact, the FSU coaches have been building a bond with Estes since they got the job here. They finally pulled the trigger after taking more time to evaluate his film. Estes offers a lot of upside at multiple offensive line positions, although I like him most at guard.
Back in March, this is what Estes said about possibly receiving an offer from the Seminoles: "An offer would be big and that would move FSU near the top. I really love it here and have a great connection with the staff."
I've put in a Forecast for Estes to FSU, as has Rivals.com analyst Chad Simmons.
(Offered on May 7th) LBs coach Chris Marve extends the offer
The Skinny on FSU offering DB Jackson Hamilton
This offer really goes back to last year because of the connection Hamilton has with linebackers coach Chris Marve. The two were connected back when Marve was at Mississippi State. I get the impression Louisville, Virginia, Arkansas are some of the main teams involved. I also believe Auburn and N.C. State are close to offering here.
Hamilton is seen as hybrid linebacker-safety type who could help FSU in pass coverage. The Georgia product tells me he plans on visiting FSU right away. If that visit goes well, along with his prior bond with Marve, there's a good chance the 'Noles can take control of this race.
