Bye weeks are always an important time for recruiting, and this week is no different for the Florida State football team. While the Seminoles' coaches can't host recruits for in-person visits due to the NCAA's COVID-19 protocols, they can certainly extend offers. And the 'Noles have offered a bunch of talented prospects in recent days. Here's a complete breakdown of each of those offers, where the Seminoles stand with each prospect, and what to look for going forward.

FSU is dipping into Louisiana again to recruit 2022 WR Aaron Anderson. (Rivals.com)

Offers from 9/7 through 9/17

(Offered on 9/17) - TEs Coach Chris Thomsen extended offer The Skinny on FSU offering TE Mac Markway There's plenty of competition early here, but Chris Thomsen has developed a strong bond with Mac Markway. The talented TE says he has connections to Iowa and South Carolina, with family members playing at those two schools. But he added that he's going to make his own path and no team seems to stand out alone right now. Markway likes how the TE will be used in Mike Norvell's offense, so he's looking to see how the offense looks this fall. Iowa is probably the biggest threat early on.



(Offered on 9/17) - TEs Coach Chris Thomsen extended offer The Skinny on FSU offering TE Jaxon Howard Jaxon Howard is clearly one of the top TEs in the 2023 class, as he already holds 40 offers as a sophomore. He doesn't claim a favorite at this stage, but Minnesota, Iowa State, Michigan and Florida State are some of the schools recruiting him hardest. FSU has been on him had since Norvell was hired, and he is expected to be a dynamic receiving tight end on the college level.