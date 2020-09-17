Breaking down FSU Football's recent scholarship offers (9/17)
Bye weeks are always an important time for recruiting, and this week is no different for the Florida State football team.
While the Seminoles' coaches can't host recruits for in-person visits due to the NCAA's COVID-19 protocols, they can certainly extend offers. And the 'Noles have offered a bunch of talented prospects in recent days.
Here's a complete breakdown of each of those offers, where the Seminoles stand with each prospect, and what to look for going forward.
Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
Offers from 9/7 through 9/17
(Offered on 9/17) - TEs Coach Chris Thomsen extended offer
The Skinny on FSU offering TE Mac Markway
There's plenty of competition early here, but Chris Thomsen has developed a strong bond with Mac Markway. The talented TE says he has connections to Iowa and South Carolina, with family members playing at those two schools. But he added that he's going to make his own path and no team seems to stand out alone right now. Markway likes how the TE will be used in Mike Norvell's offense, so he's looking to see how the offense looks this fall. Iowa is probably the biggest threat early on.
(Offered on 9/17) - TEs Coach Chris Thomsen extended offer
The Skinny on FSU offering TE Jaxon Howard
Jaxon Howard is clearly one of the top TEs in the 2023 class, as he already holds 40 offers as a sophomore. He doesn't claim a favorite at this stage, but Minnesota, Iowa State, Michigan and Florida State are some of the schools recruiting him hardest. FSU has been on him had since Norvell was hired, and he is expected to be a dynamic receiving tight end on the college level.
(Offered on 9/17) - TE Coach Chris Thomsen extended offer
The Skinny on FSU offering TE Oscar Delp
While FSU is one of Oscar Delp's newest offers, he says the 'Noles and tight ends coach Chris Thomsen have actually been recruiting him for a long time. The 2022 prospect has 10 offers, and we get the impression this is an FSU-Georgia Tech battle early on. The relationship with Thomsen seems to be quite positive for the 'Noles, but Delp wants to see how the offense grows throughout this season. He's not in a hurry to decide.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news