Breaking down FSU's 2019 Defensive Hot Board (as of 6/22)
Earlier this week, we broke down Florida State's Hot Board for Offense -- checking out FSU's needs at each position. We looked at which prospects are already on board, which targets could fill out the rest of the class and which schools will provide the toughest competition.
Now it's time to turn to the defense, where there have been a great many recent developments with the Seminoles' top targets. And once you've looked this over, don't forget to visit this thread on the Premium Recruiting Board, where our Michael Langston has provided his follow-up comments on each individual prospect.
DEFENSIVE TACKLES (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
Clem, Mia, OSU
|
Davis visited FSU in June and had a really good workout with Haggins. FSU is very high on his list
|
Odell Haggins
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Commitment
|
UF, UGA, S Car, Mia
|
Hunter has the closest bond with the FSU staff and committed to the 'Noles in late June.
|
Raymond Woodie,
Odell Haggins
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Commitment
|
None
|
Ever since he committed to FSU, Thompson has been locked into the 'Noles. We haven't heard anything new that changes that.
|
Odell Haggins
DEFENSIVE ENDS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-4)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
USC, Oreg, Bama
|
Thibodeaux called his FSU visit the best he's been on, and he's very close with Taggart. FSU is trending well with the five-star prospect.
|
Mark Snyder,
Willie Taggart
