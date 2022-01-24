Breaking down FSU's 2023 Hot Board: Quarterback and Running Back
With most of the work complete for the Class of 2022, Florida State's football coaches are full speed ahead when it comes to recruiting the Class of 2023.
FSU has hosted a slew of 2023 visitors on campus in recent weeks, and the Seminoles' coaches have been hitting the road as well. With that in mind, it's time to start breaking down FSU's early Hot Board for that class.
Up first is the offense, and we're beginning with the quarterbacks and running backs. We'll look at the top prospects on the Seminoles' board, how many players FSU could be taking at each position, and where things stand in each recruitment.
QUARTERBACK (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)
Trending
Schools
Commentary
Main recruiters
|
Commitment
|
None
|
The bell cow for the 2023 class
|
Alex Atkins
Mike Norvell
The Skinny on Parson & FSU
Parson has been the main man since last summer when he committed to the 'Noles. I do think FSU adds a second quarterback in this class, but just like with A.J. Duffy last year, everything is primarily about Parson. Not only was Parson their top target at this position, but he also is one of the top recruiters for FSU in the 2023 class.
The rising star made it clear he's not even considering other teams and will only visit FSU going forward. He's going to return to FSU in March and then again for the spring game. Having him already in the fold is a big deal for FSU.
MORE QBS TO WATCH FOR FLORIDA STATE
The Skinny on FSU & Kohl
Kohl attended the FSU summer camp last year and threw for head coach Mike Norvell, and the 'Noles gave him an offer. But Kohl hasn't visited FSU since that time, so there's work to do if FSU decides to push. Iowa is the team I hear the most surrounding this recruitment, but I'm told Kohl is going to visit FSU again. If Kohl visits, I'm told it will be late in the spring since FSU has already watched him throw.
The Skinny on FSU & Johnson
Johnson is another QB that the FSU staff really loves after watching him work out at their elite camp last year. Johnson can really spin it, but the challenge here is the same as it is for Kohl -- if Johnson is getting a lot of interest from other schools, can FSU make a major splash when the 'Noles already have Parson in the fold. With that said, Johnson is quite high on Norvell and the connection they have built with each other.
I think Tennessee has picked up the pace here. So have Notre Dame, Wisconsin and a few others. FSU can afford to be selective, but Johnson is one of the quarterbacks on the radar.
**My thoughts on the quarterback position**
Adding two quarterbacks can be tricky. I don't get the sense FSU is in a hurry to make a move here just tp have their two quarterbacks. I would guess that they start to push a little more late in the spring or early summer, when the key evaluations take off for the 2023 and 2024 classes. FSU knows its guy is Parson. So I think the coaches might want to find someone that offers a different skill set. The names mentioned above are simply ones we know they like, but there will be more names as the summer comes around.
RUNNING BACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)
