Breaking down FSU's 2023 Hot Board: Quarterback and Running Back

With most of the work complete for the Class of 2022, Florida State's football coaches are full speed ahead when it comes to recruiting the Class of 2023. FSU has hosted a slew of 2023 visitors on campus in recent weeks, and the Seminoles' coaches have been hitting the road as well. With that in mind, it's time to start breaking down FSU's early Hot Board for that class. Up first is the offense, and we're beginning with the quarterbacks and running backs. We'll look at the top prospects on the Seminoles' board, how many players FSU could be taking at each position, and where things stand in each recruitment.

FSU QB commit Chris Parson will lead the charge for the 2023 class.

QUARTERBACK (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)

Outlook on QB Chris Parson Trending Schools Commentary Main recruiters Commitment None The bell cow for the 2023 class Alex Atkins Mike Norvell

The Skinny on Parson & FSU Parson has been the main man since last summer when he committed to the 'Noles. I do think FSU adds a second quarterback in this class, but just like with A.J. Duffy last year, everything is primarily about Parson. Not only was Parson their top target at this position, but he also is one of the top recruiters for FSU in the 2023 class. The rising star made it clear he's not even considering other teams and will only visit FSU going forward. He's going to return to FSU in March and then again for the spring game. Having him already in the fold is a big deal for FSU.

MORE QBS TO WATCH FOR FLORIDA STATE

The Skinny on FSU & Kohl Kohl attended the FSU summer camp last year and threw for head coach Mike Norvell, and the 'Noles gave him an offer. But Kohl hasn't visited FSU since that time, so there's work to do if FSU decides to push. Iowa is the team I hear the most surrounding this recruitment, but I'm told Kohl is going to visit FSU again. If Kohl visits, I'm told it will be late in the spring since FSU has already watched him throw.

The Skinny on FSU & Johnson Johnson is another QB that the FSU staff really loves after watching him work out at their elite camp last year. Johnson can really spin it, but the challenge here is the same as it is for Kohl -- if Johnson is getting a lot of interest from other schools, can FSU make a major splash when the 'Noles already have Parson in the fold. With that said, Johnson is quite high on Norvell and the connection they have built with each other. I think Tennessee has picked up the pace here. So have Notre Dame, Wisconsin and a few others. FSU can afford to be selective, but Johnson is one of the quarterbacks on the radar.