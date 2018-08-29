Breaking down the depth chart: Two wide receiver spots still wide open
There are nine different "OR" notations on the first edition of the 2018 Florida State depth chart.
Four of those are at wide receiver, where two of the three spots are apparently so open that six different players could start in the season opener against Virginia Tech.
Ontaria Wilson OR Tre'Shaun Harrison OR Tamorrion Terry will start at one of the three wideout positions. And Nyqwan Murray OR D.J. Matthews OR Keyshawn Helton will start at another.
"They all can contribute. and they all will contribute," FSU head coach Willie Taggart said of the receivers on Wednesday. "That's why they're on (the depth chart). I figure they'll all play for us."
One receiver who does not have an "OR" next to his name is junior Keith Gavin. He has locked up a starting spot, and freshman Warren Thompson is listed as his backup.
"Keith has improved tremendously since we've been here," Taggart said. "I don't think he's missed one practice."
Official depth chart is out. Get more updates on https://t.co/wBSINVAbvs. pic.twitter.com/0k7eED2awv— Warchant.com (@Warchant) August 29, 2018
In the spring, Taggart said, Gavin was taking almost all of the reps because of the lack of depth at the position.
"I've been watching him and how focused he's been this training camp," Taggart said. "He's one of the leaders in that room."
There isn't an X, Y or Z delineation next to any of the receiver positions, but it would seem based on size and skill sets that Gavin and Thompson would be the split ends; Wilson, Harrison and Terry would be the flankers; and Murray, Matthews and Helton would be in the slot.
Taggart did say that the receivers should have the capability of playing different positions because the offense is taught conceptually.
Aside from the receivers, the only other OR listed for a starting spot on offense is at right guard, where Mike Arnold will be on the first team if Cole Minshew isn't healthy enough.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news