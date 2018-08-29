There are nine different "OR" notations on the first edition of the 2018 Florida State depth chart.

Four of those are at wide receiver, where two of the three spots are apparently so open that six different players could start in the season opener against Virginia Tech.

Ontaria Wilson OR Tre'Shaun Harrison OR Tamorrion Terry will start at one of the three wideout positions. And Nyqwan Murray OR D.J. Matthews OR Keyshawn Helton will start at another.

"They all can contribute. and they all will contribute," FSU head coach Willie Taggart said of the receivers on Wednesday. "That's why they're on (the depth chart). I figure they'll all play for us."

One receiver who does not have an "OR" next to his name is junior Keith Gavin. He has locked up a starting spot, and freshman Warren Thompson is listed as his backup.

"Keith has improved tremendously since we've been here," Taggart said. "I don't think he's missed one practice."