Breaking down the FSU Football offers this week (8/17)
It wasn't quite as busy as previous weeks, but Florida State's football coaching staff still extended some important offers last week.
Here's a complete breakdown of each of those offers, where the Seminoles stand with each prospect, and what to look for going forward.
(Offered on Aug. 10) - OL coach Alex Atkins extended offer
The Skinny on FSU offering OL Kiyaunta Goodwin
The good news is this recruitment is that Florida State offered Kiyaunta Goodwin a scholarship last week. The bad news for the Seminoles is that one of the schools he has really wanted an offer from -- Ohio State -- also pulled the trigger and extended an offer. And that's the team I've heard the most buzz about when it comes to Goodwin.
There isn't a timeline set in place for this one, so there's a chance for schools like Florida State to try make a push. But for the Seminoles to be seen as a factor, they'd first have to get Goodwin on campus for a visit.
