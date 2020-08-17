(Offered on Aug. 10) - OL coach Alex Atkins extended offer

The Skinny on FSU offering OL Kiyaunta Goodwin

The good news is this recruitment is that Florida State offered Kiyaunta Goodwin a scholarship last week. The bad news for the Seminoles is that one of the schools he has really wanted an offer from -- Ohio State -- also pulled the trigger and extended an offer. And that's the team I've heard the most buzz about when it comes to Goodwin.

There isn't a timeline set in place for this one, so there's a chance for schools like Florida State to try make a push. But for the Seminoles to be seen as a factor, they'd first have to get Goodwin on campus for a visit.