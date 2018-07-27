SNL Primer 2: Breaking down this Saturday's big event (Defense)
Now that we have taken a look at the offensive players who are expected to attend this weekend's "Saturday Night Live" event, it's time to turn our attention to the defensive prospects -- and this group looks like it will be loaded with big-time targets.
As we did with the offensive group, we break down all of the major targets who are expected to be on hand for the camp, what to watch for during their visits, which ones might be ready to commit and more.
The camp, which will be open to the public, will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium. Fans are be encouraged to show up early to the free event.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
What to watch for at SNL with Davis
Recruiting has heated up for Davis, who early on had Ohio State as his favorite, along with Clemson as a close second. Things have gotten a little tighter, though, as Florida State has closed in on those two schools. Miami is also solidly in the mix, although probably just behind the other three.
Davis has a very strong bond with FSU DTs coach Odell Haggins, and we have seen over time that when Haggnis locks in with a guy, he rarely misses. It won't be an easy pull as Clemson and OSU have both recruited Davis for a long time. But FSU is certainly surging here. This visit will mostly be about Davis getting to know all the coaches and the players, which he didn't get a chance to do on his last visit this June.
What to watch for at SNL with Hunter
While Hunter will drive fans crazy with some of his comments on social media and his visits to other schools, FSU is in a good spot with him and his commitment. Trust is a big thing to Hunter, and this staff has been with him from the beginning. That should carry the day when he signs in December.
It's not clear if Hunter plans to work out on Saturday, but if he does, we expect him to work out with Haggins and the defensive tackles. That's where FSU likes him, and that's probably his more natural position.
What to watch for at SNL with Jackson
Jackson was easily one of the most impressive defensive tackles at the Five-Star Challenge last month, and that isn't a surprise for the 2020 five-star prospect. Jackson also is arguably the top DT prospect expected at this weekend's SNL event, and he should once again put on a show.
There are a lot of teams involved with Jackson's recruitment, but we feel at this stage it will likely come down to FSU and Alabama. This will be a battle for awhile, but FSU has done a good job of laying down the foundation early on.
