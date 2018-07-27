Five-star DE Kayvon Thibodeaux will be in Tallahassee again this weekend.

Now that we have taken a look at the offensive players who are expected to attend this weekend's "Saturday Night Live" event, it's time to turn our attention to the defensive prospects -- and this group looks like it will be loaded with big-time targets. As we did with the offensive group, we break down all of the major targets who are expected to be on hand for the camp, what to watch for during their visits, which ones might be ready to commit and more. The camp, which will be open to the public, will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium. Fans are be encouraged to show up early to the free event.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

What to watch for at SNL with Davis Recruiting has heated up for Davis, who early on had Ohio State as his favorite, along with Clemson as a close second. Things have gotten a little tighter, though, as Florida State has closed in on those two schools. Miami is also solidly in the mix, although probably just behind the other three. Davis has a very strong bond with FSU DTs coach Odell Haggins, and we have seen over time that when Haggnis locks in with a guy, he rarely misses. It won't be an easy pull as Clemson and OSU have both recruited Davis for a long time. But FSU is certainly surging here. This visit will mostly be about Davis getting to know all the coaches and the players, which he didn't get a chance to do on his last visit this June.