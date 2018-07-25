SNL Primer: Breaking down this Saturday's big event (Offense)
"Saturday Night Live" is coming to Doak Campbell Stadium this weekend, and it's expected to create quite the recruiting splash for the Florida State football team.
The camp will feature dozens of the nation's top prospects and will be open to the public. The camp will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and fans will be encouraged to show up early to the free event.
One year ago, when Willie Taggart was head coach at Oregon, a similar event led to four major commitments for the Ducks. There's no way to know if this year's event will yield such impressive results, but there definitely will be plenty of elite prospects participating.
In this SNL Primer, we break down all of the major targets who are expected to be on hand for the camp, what to watch for during their visits, which ones might be ready to commit and more.
QUARTERBACKS
What to watch for at SNL with Howell
There's no drama in the recruitment of Rivals250 QB Sam Howell, who has made it clear he's locked in to Florida State and not considering any other schools. What this weekend will do is give Howell a chance to help recruit several uncommitted prospects. Howell doesn't say much publicly about the targets he recruits, but he's very popular on the national scene, so we expect him to put in major work this weekend.
As for the SNL performance part of the event, this will be the first chance for FSU fans -- and even head coach Willie Taggart -- to watch Howell throw in person.
Other Quarterbacks to watch
Mascoe had a really strong showing at the FSU June camp, where he worked exclusively with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Walt Bell. It was clear that Bell took a liking to him. Mascoe has stated that FSU is his dream school, but Georgia, Clemson and Auburn are all making a push for him as well.
This event will give the staff a chance to see how Mascoe stacks up when he's on the field with other elite players on offense and defense.
