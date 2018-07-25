"Saturday Night Live" is coming to Doak Campbell Stadium this weekend, and it's expected to create quite the recruiting splash for the Florida State football team.

The camp will feature dozens of the nation's top prospects and will be open to the public. The camp will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and fans will be encouraged to show up early to the free event.

One year ago, when Willie Taggart was head coach at Oregon, a similar event led to four major commitments for the Ducks. There's no way to know if this year's event will yield such impressive results, but there definitely will be plenty of elite prospects participating.

In this SNL Primer, we break down all of the major targets who are expected to be on hand for the camp, what to watch for during their visits, which ones might be ready to commit and more.

