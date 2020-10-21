Briggs gives FSU Football big lift after opting back in for 2020 season
Dennis Briggs had no idea how many snaps he might end up playing Saturday night.
He knew he was going to get in the game, but even four days later, he admits he was surprised to be on the field as much as was in Florida State's 31-28 upset victory over No. 5 North Carolina.
Most onlookers, including everyone dressed in Carolina blue, were stunned he was on the field at all.
Briggs, a sophomore defensive tackle, "opted out" of this season in early August due to COVID-19 concerns. He hadn't practiced with the team for two months.
But even while he was away, Briggs was still staying in shape, staying ready.
"I had been working with my old high school coach back home," Briggs said. "He definitely helped me stay in shape and work on my technique and just get better every day."
FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins was in communication with Briggs throughout the last two months, and he was imploring him to stay in shape even though he was away from the team.
Briggs had weights at home, so he could keep lifting. And he told his position coach that he was running a lot as well.
