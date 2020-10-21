Dennis Briggs had no idea how many snaps he might end up playing Saturday night.

He knew he was going to get in the game, but even four days later, he admits he was surprised to be on the field as much as was in Florida State's 31-28 upset victory over No. 5 North Carolina.

Most onlookers, including everyone dressed in Carolina blue, were stunned he was on the field at all.

