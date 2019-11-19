Warchant TV: Briles, Barnett on Haggins leading the charge, Florida matchup
For the first time since Willie Taggart's termination, Florida State coordinators Kendal Briles and Harlon Barnett discussed the change in energy around the program and their feelings on working under Odell Haggins. Briles also touched on the play at quarterback and keys to being competitive with Florida.
** Super Promo: Get 50% off the cost of a new subscription **
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council