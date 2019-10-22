Warchant TV: Briles grades Blackman, discusses execution issues on offense
FSU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles met with the media prior to Tuesday’s practice and was asked about the play at quarterback and the offense as a whole. Briles cited execution as the primary obstacle to production and discussed the dwindling numbers at wide receiver.
