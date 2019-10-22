News More News
Warchant TV: Briles grades Blackman, discusses execution issues on offense

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
FSU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles met with the media prior to Tuesday’s practice and was asked about the play at quarterback and the offense as a whole. Briles cited execution as the primary obstacle to production and discussed the dwindling numbers at wide receiver.

