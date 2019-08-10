Willie Taggart wanted to schedule a few practices this preseason to get his team acclimated to different times and different temperatures.

Friday was the first time since he took over as the Florida State head football coach that his Seminoles didn't practice in the morning. Instead they hit the field around 2:30 p.m.

The heat index was 107 degrees.

Literally every time a player took a rep in practice, a trainer or student manager was offering him a water bottle. And the Seminoles also were ushered into huge refrigerated trailers for periodic cooling-off periods.

Despite those efforts, more than one player emptied their stomachs on the grass below as their bodies succumbed to the scorching heat.

Tallahassee in August is no joke.

Then again, neither is Jacksonville. And even though the opening kickoff for the opener against Boise State is set for 7 p.m., that doesn't mean the temperatures will be on the cool side.

It certainly should be hotter than the early-morning practices the Seminoles have been accustomed to.

The average high temperature in Jacksonville in late August in 90 degrees.

"Every game is not at 9 o'clock," sophomore receiver Keyshawn Helton said. "There are some games that are at 3 o'clock. Just getting out here in the heat, man, and just fighting through. Getting through the tough days."

The Seminoles will practice again today at the same time. The heat index is supposed to be around 107 degrees.

In Boise it will be 80.

That's certainly one reason why Taggart and his staff have decided to introduce some afternoon practices into the mix for the Seminoles.

The other one is what Helton touched on. There are no 9 a.m. football games. So Taggart wants his players to get acclimated to playing at different times of the day. After the team returns to Tallahassee from the IMG Academy in Bradenton next week, it will have some 7 p.m. practices.

"It was just a little change-up to try to change up some things at training camp," Taggart said. "For me, we're going to have some morning practices, we're going to have some afternoon practices, and we're going to have some evening practices. Just different times we have to play. We don't play that early in the morning, but there's different times throughout the season we play at 1:00, 2:00, 3:00, 6:00, 7:00.

"Just getting our guys up ready to play and understand that, no matter what time we get up, there's a football out there, there's a line and hash marks and some numbers and some refs and a goal post. It's time to play ball. So I'm just changing it up to give our guys a little something different."

Once the season starts Taggart said the team will go back to full-time morning practices.

