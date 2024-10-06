Brock Glenn delivers a spark to FSU's beleaguered offense

The Seminoles appeared to feed off Brock Glenn's energy in Saturday's game. (Photo by Melina Myers / USA Today Sports)

Brock Glenn didn’t solve Florida State’s offensive problems. But he delivered a spark, giving confidence to the Seminoles in their first rivalry game of 2024. Glenn completed 23 of 41 passes for 228 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the 29-13 loss to Clemson. He displayed poise when under pressure, dropping back or moving well side to side to elude pass rushers or buy time. And he threw some darts, including touchdown strikes to freshman tight end Amaree Williams and senior Ja’Khi Douglas. “I think it was good but a lot to improve on,” Glenn said. “Obviously game experience is very important. And I think there’s a lot that I can learn from and a lot that the whole offense can learn from. So we’ll be able to use this bye to clean up some details and clean up everything that we got to fix.” The redshirt freshman did his best to deflect his impact, but the offense had a renewed energy. He completed more passes in his third start than DJ Uiagalelei had in any of his five starts this season. Glenn’s completion percentage (56%) was on the low side but would have been considerably higher if not for four drops, and his 82.3 Pro Football Focus rating was the highest among the offensive players.



There are still concerns across the offense. FSU’s line started its sixth different combination in six games, this time plugging in Andre’ Otto at guard. None of FSU’s linemen graded well as run blockers but that was evident as the Seminoles had zero rushing yards through three quarters and finished with just 22 rushing yards on 23 carries. FSU’s offense was stuck again being one-dimensional, not ideal for Glenn to be in for start No. 3 of his career or against yet another top-15 team. The Seminoles gained just 250 yards, with 149 coming on the two touchdown drives and 52 yards on a final drive, a two-minute drill for Glenn. So the reality is on the other eight drives, FSU gained just 49 yards (seven punts and an interception on a miscommunication with Hykeem Williams). The results weren’t there with a win. Or on the scoreboard, where for a fifth straight game the offense scored in the teens. But Glenn ran the offense well, all things considered. And the offensive players seemed to feed off that energy. “Definitely brings more confidence to the offense,” Williams said. FSU’s offense needs more effective drives. And scoring in the teens isn’t going to get this team that many wins. But Glenn’s escapability and accuracy, throwing strikes while on the move and from the pocket, was perhaps the inspiration that a young offense needs. Glenn’s energy also clearly resonated with at least one defensive player, too. “He got put in some tough situations last year, the Georgia game, the Louisville game,” linebacker Omar Graham Jr. said. “Just to see him out there, throwing his first touchdown and having a game that he had, it was amazing to see that. Even tonight, against a good Clemson defense, against a good Clemson team, see him just go out and perform like that, we have a lot of confidence in him. We just love seeing him go out there and have fun.”

