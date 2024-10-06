Brock Glenn delivers a spark to FSU's beleaguered offense

in other news
Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's loss to Clemson
Seminole Sidelines: Patrick Burnham, Mark Salva and Charles Fishbein discuss FSU's 29-13 loss to Clemson.
Brock Glenn didn’t solve Florida State’s offensive problems. But he delivered a spark, giving confidence to the Seminoles in their first rivalry game of 2024.
Glenn completed 23 of 41 passes for 228 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the 29-13 loss to Clemson. He displayed poise when under pressure, dropping back or moving well side to side to elude pass rushers or buy time. And he threw some darts, including touchdown strikes to freshman tight end Amaree Williams and senior Ja’Khi Douglas.
“I think it was good but a lot to improve on,” Glenn said. “Obviously game experience is very important. And I think there’s a lot that I can learn from and a lot that the whole offense can learn from. So we’ll be able to use this bye to clean up some details and clean up everything that we got to fix.”
The redshirt freshman did his best to deflect his impact, but the offense had a renewed energy. He completed more passes in his third start than DJ Uiagalelei had in any of his five starts this season. Glenn’s completion percentage (56%) was on the low side but would have been considerably higher if not for four drops, and his 82.3 Pro Football Focus rating was the highest among the offensive players.
There are still concerns across the offense. FSU’s line started its sixth different combination in six games, this time plugging in Andre’ Otto at guard. None of FSU’s linemen graded well as run blockers but that was evident as the Seminoles had zero rushing yards through three quarters and finished with just 22 rushing yards on 23 carries.
FSU’s offense was stuck again being one-dimensional, not ideal for Glenn to be in for start No. 3 of his career or against yet another top-15 team. The Seminoles gained just 250 yards, with 149 coming on the two touchdown drives and 52 yards on a final drive, a two-minute drill for Glenn. So the reality is on the other eight drives, FSU gained just 49 yards (seven punts and an interception on a miscommunication with Hykeem Williams).
The results weren’t there with a win. Or on the scoreboard, where for a fifth straight game the offense scored in the teens. But Glenn ran the offense well, all things considered. And the offensive players seemed to feed off that energy.
“Definitely brings more confidence to the offense,” Williams said.
FSU’s offense needs more effective drives. And scoring in the teens isn’t going to get this team that many wins. But Glenn’s escapability and accuracy, throwing strikes while on the move and from the pocket, was perhaps the inspiration that a young offense needs.
Glenn’s energy also clearly resonated with at least one defensive player, too.
“He got put in some tough situations last year, the Georgia game, the Louisville game,” linebacker Omar Graham Jr. said. “Just to see him out there, throwing his first touchdown and having a game that he had, it was amazing to see that. Even tonight, against a good Clemson defense, against a good Clemson team, see him just go out and perform like that, we have a lot of confidence in him. We just love seeing him go out there and have fun.”
There are undoubtedly questions about FSU’s offense. And of course we can wonder what the Seminoles would have looked like with Glenn at quarterback as a starter or even being handed a few drives in previous games. Would he have been a spark that led FSU to a win over Memphis, for example?
There’s plenty to reflect on from FSU’s first half. But with Uiagalelei’s right hand under wrap and his status moving forward in doubt, Glenn is clearly the option for the second half of the Seminoles’ season.
After completing 22 passes on Saturday, three more than he had in his prior two starts and fill-in roles combined, the game time and ability to review what went right and what didn’t will help his development. It’s now time to recover and go into the bye with a renewed mindset ahead of an Oct. 18 game at Duke.
When asked specifically about Williams (FSU’s first touchdown) and Thomas (FSU’s leading receiver with seven catches for 80 yards), Glenn reflected on what they’ve shown but also the road ahead.
“They’ve done a great job getting better each and every week,” Glenn said. “We’re going to use this bye to build that chemistry with each other. Young guys but great players. I think we got great talent all around. And we’re going to be able to clean it up and come together.”
