Ja'Khi Douglas always knew his brother was fast.

Douglas and Jaylin Lucas played together for two years at Houma (La.) Terrebonne High. In the four years since they last played together while Douglas has been at FSU — two of them while Lucas was finishing up high school and the last two of which he was at Indiana — Douglas says his brother took his speed to another level.

"For sure he got faster. I don't know where it came from but I know I was always faster than him," Douglas said.

Throughout his first spring as a Seminole, Lucas' remarkable speed, acceleration and quickness have been evident. He's looked like the fastest player on FSU's roster and the numbers apparently bear that out.

Safety Shyheim Brown shared recently that Lucas set a new FSU speed record this spring according to FSU's GPS technology the team wears at practice. The prior record was 22.3 miles per hour set by Trey Benson during a game last season.

Douglas says Lucas was tracked at either 22.6 or 22.9 MPH this spring.

"Dang, I didn't you were sliding like that," Douglas says he told his brother.

"I can say it's something I was born with," Lucas says of his speed. "I get it from my momma (Natoya Harris). She was very fast at track. It's all natural."

While Lucas knows his speed is a major part of his game, he doesn't want to be known for just that. He believes in his ability as a well-rounded player, much more than the kick-return specialist he was pegged to be by some when he committed as a transfer addition.

"I want to be known for way more than that," Lucas said. "I feel like everybody looks at me as just a special teams guy, but I'm not just a special teams guy. I'm an explosive player. Put the ball in my hands and I'm going to make something happen...

"I feel like it's always the time I have to prove myself. My mindset is always to get 1% better each and every day. I always have a chip on my shoulder."

So far this spring, that's exactly what Lucas has done. He's been the prototypical example of a versatile weapon that FSU head coach Mike Norvell loves to line up all over the field and utilize to create plays in space.

Norvell may be even more happy about the work ethic that Lucas has brought to FSU.

"We're really excited about what he brings. His versatility, the ability of what he can do out of the backfield, being able to move him around," Norvell said of Lucas. "We were excited with him coming in and I just love the mentality of the work ethic. The speed and acceleration, all those things are things that show up on a consistent basis, but it's his want-to that I (love). He comes out every day, every rep, he's pushing to be his best. It's exciting to see the growth."