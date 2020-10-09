Stephen Dix Jr. has played in all three games for the Seminoles and has registered 11 total tackles, including seven against Miami.

Fellow freshman D.J. Lundy got his first action of the season on Saturday against Jacksonville State, playing 11 snaps in the Seminoles' 41-24 win. He also played briefly on offense at fullback, helping pave the way for a short TD run.

They, along with sophomore Amari Gainer, certainly appear to be the future of the position for Florida State.

"At this particular institution, you don't see young players play as early as maybe some of the guys are playing at linebacker," Marve said. "And I think to earn that type of opportunity you have to be a particular caliber of player and young person.

"And I think we have some really young players who are really special in Stephen and D.J. They've been granted opportunity that quite frankly they've earned. And they've earned from the respect of the coaching staff, the respect of their peers. And it's been really impressive to watch them come along."

Dix was on the field for 30 snaps in his college debut against Georgia Tech. He was then on the field for 52 more against Miami, grading out third-best of any of the FSU defenders who played at least half the snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

On Saturday against Jacksonville State, however, he only played 18 snaps and graded out last of any Seminole that saw the field on that side of the ball.