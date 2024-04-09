Florida State held its ninth spring practice on Tuesday afternoon. From a recruiting standpoint the guest list would be consider very light. With spring break ending for most schools around the country and with a scrimmage coming at the end of the week there were fewer than a dozen prospects at practice today.



We do have some updates on some prospects in both the 2025 and 2026 classes, including some names that are expected to be in Tallahassee to watch the Seminoles scrimmage. Included also are links to our live threads from this weekend in regard to the Rivals Elite camp in Miami from Sunday.

Roseborough is just starting to see his profile grow. "He just picked an offer from Penn State last night," said Clearwater High head coach Thor Jozwiak, who played college football at USF prior to Roseborough's visit. "Sam has Oklahoma, West Virginia and Penn State now. This kid is the man and going to be national recruit. I really hope these guys (FSU) turn up on him today." His other offers include Georgia Tech, UCF, USF and Louisville.

Smith has announced that he plans to be back for another unofficial visit on April 20 to take in the Seminoles' spring showcase.

Thomas has been a regular on the FSU campus for the better part of the last two years and has set up an official visit with the Seminoles for the weekend of June 21. He made an unofficial visit to Clemson this past weekend where he received an offer from the Tigers. He also set an official visit date of May 31 with Clemson.

Swint is still committed to UCF but told The Osceola this past Sunday that he does intend to take an official visit to FSU this summer with a date to be determined.