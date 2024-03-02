It's been another busy week on the recruiting front for Florida State. The Osceola and Rivals have spoken with many prospects including Mario Nash Jr., Vernell Brown, Kaliq Lockett, Ziyare Addison, Jarquez Carter, Winston Watkins, Solomon Thomas and more, who have set unofficial or official visit dates with the Seminoles. Several of FSU's top targets also updated where they are in their recruiting process as the NCAA Dead Period gets ready to expire on Monday morning. In case you missed it earlier this week, here is a quick buzz through the week that was in Florida State recruiting:

Advertisement

The four-star lineman who made his debut in the Rivals Top 250 has scheduled another official visit with Florida State as Nash plans to be back on-campus on March 23. He updated his recruitment with the Osceola earlier this week.

The four-star wide receiver has locked in a visit with FSU for March 9. He spoke with the Osceola earlier this week about who the leaders are in his recruitment and what he likes about the Seminoles.

Brown told the Osceola that he will visit FSU on March 23. He has also narrowed down his list of potential college homes down to 11 schools.

The four-star offensive tackle has multiple visits set to Florida State. He will visit FSU on April 12 and plans to take on official visit with the Seminoles later in the year. He will also take unofficial visits to four other schools and has three official visits planned, one to FSU, for later this year.

Smith told Rivals earlier this week that he will make an unofficial visit to Florida State the weekend of the Seminoles' spring game on April 20. He also updates his recruiting timeline.

Watkins told Rivals earlier this week that he will take at least 10 unofficial visits this spring. He plans to visit Florida State on April 16.

Thomas committed to Florida State in December. Earlier this week Rivals upgraded the Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines High product from a four-star prospect to five-star prospects. Despite being committed to FSU, Thomas plans to take official visits to other schools later this year. He spoke with Rivals earlier this week about his relationship with head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins. He also says there are four other schools that are working hard to flip his commitment.

Four-star defensive tackle prospect updates his spring visit list. Carter will visit Florida State on March 30. He will also visit Miami, UCF, Ohio State, USC and Colorado among others.

The four-star wide receiver is planning to take several unofficial visits this spring, including one to Florida State on April 12. McCutcheon will be making stops at several Big 10 programs and at least one other ACC school as well in what will be a very busy spring for him.

The four-star safety has shown interest in Florida State dating to last fall when he took in FSU's game vs. Wake Forest in Winston-Salem. He most recently spent two days in Tallahassee on an unofficial visit in November. However, Blair has set dates for four unofficial and four official visits and FSU is not currently among that list.

Wilson is another prospect that is planning more unofficial visits in March and April. He was on FSU's campus of a Junior Day visit earlier this year. He plans to take at least four other unofficial visits over the next two months, which includes stop at two SEC and two Big Ten programs.

After receiving an offer in January, Smith quickly made a visit out to Florida State on Feb. 3. The four-star offensive lineman enjoyed how real the FSU coaching staff was on his visit and expressed interest in returning for a visit during the spring. Smith has confirmed to the Osceola that he will be visiting in the spring, as well as taking visits to Auburn and Mississippi State — though there are no concrete dates.

The Miami Norland athlete has told the Osceola that he does intend to visit Florida State during the spring. "I'm getting everything together to make it there and build more bonds with the coaches," he said.

Dear narrowed his list of potential college homes to a dozen schools earlier this week which includes Florida State. The four-star prospect has been on FSU's campus for unofficial visits last year. He has taken unofficial visits to Ole Miss and Mississippi State so far in 2024. Ole Miss is considered the leader in Dear's recruitment at this point.

ICYMI earlier this week, Rivals released its updated 2025 Top 250 and as you can imagine there were a host of Florida State prospects who improved their rankings while several others found themselves debuting in the rankings.