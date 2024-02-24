The Osceola and Rivals have updates from over a dozen prospects Florida State is recruiting for the classes of 2025 or 2026. Below are some quick updates on prospects who plan to visit FSU either unofficially and/or officially later this year. We also have links to interviews so you can read what some of the top high school players in the country have said about the Seminoles and their recruitment over the last week.

Advertisement

Florida State is among the last 11 schools that Vernell Brown will consider. He spoke about his timeline and when he thinks he will narrow down his list of potential college homes down even further. Brown took an unofficial visit to FSU in January.

Florida State is still among the top schools Myron Charles is considering. Earlier this week the four-star prospect from Port Charlotte (Fla.) spoke about his relationship with the FSU coaching staff and with in-state rivals Florida and Miami.

Four-star safety Drake Stubbs sat down with the Osceola earlier this week for a twenty-minute conversation. He tells us that Florida State and Florida will get an official visit this year but there are other schools he is considering for official visits. Click on the hyperlink in this paragraph to listen to all the rising senior has to say. Stubbs has since set an official visit date of June 14.

Four-star wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery told the Osceola that he plans to visit Florida State either this spring or summer. He also talked about two teams he has unofficial visits set for in March.

According to Rivals Adam Gorney there was a time when Auburn was considered the runaway leader for four-star Elba (Ala.) High running back Alvin Henderson but Florida State and four others are making a strong push for the rising senior.

Mario Nash has been a regular visitor to FSU over the last 18 months and plans to be back on-campus for another unofficial visit on March 23. FSU is in a really good spot with Nash based on how many times he has been on-campus.

Four-star wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. to Rivals' Adam Gorney earlier this week and says his relationship with former Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman has the Seminoles in a good spot with Farrakhan.

Florida State looks to be in a good spot with 2025 four-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham who spent a day on unofficial visit to FSU in January. Rivals' Adam Gorney thinks a leader is starting to emerge in Cunningham's recruitment. Cunningham told the Osceola he plans to be on FSU's campus for another unofficial visit on March 23.

Three-star wide receiver/cornerback Chris McCorkle from Sarasota (Fla.) High has narrowed his list of potential college homes down to 12 schools. Florida State, Florida and UCF are all included on that list.

Four-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett told the Osceola that he plans to take an unofficial to Florida State on March 9.

Four-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn has told the Osceola that he plans to take an unofficial visit to Florida State on March 23.

Four-star safety prospect Onis Konanbanny told The Osceola that he does plan to visit Florida State again in the spring but does not have a date set as he is still scheduling with multiple programs. Konanbanny was on FSU's campus for an unofficial visit last year. He took an unofficial visit to Miami in January.

Sanford (Fla.) Seminole HS offensive lineman Max Buchanan is starting to lock in official and unofficial visits with a host of schools from the ACC, SEC and Big 12. He has spring visits set for Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia and Alabama. He will start taking official visits in May and has for schools locked in four visits already.

2025 CB prospect Chris Ewald Jr. told the Osceola in January that he would take on unofficial visit to FSU in March. That no longer appears to be the case. Ewald announced earlier this week that he will take unofficial visits to Miami, LSU, Auburn and Texas A&M in March and currently is only scheduled to visit Tennessee in April.

2026 four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack told Rivals earlier this week that LSU is the current leader in his recruitment but that Florida State as well as one other out-of-state school have made an impact early in his recruiting process.