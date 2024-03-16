While spring break slowed down Florida State's recruiting efforts a little this week with the Seminoles coaching staff getting some down time before the start of spring practice on March 19, the business of recruiting continued. FSU continued to offer prospects over the past week. They also learned that they sit in a very good spot with prospects like four-star running back Alvin Henderson and four-linebacker Dawson Merritt. We also have updates on some of Mike Norvell's top targets for this recruiting cycle including Darrell Johnson, Mario Nash and Jamie Ffrench. We also learned this week the top quarterback prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, Brady Smigiel, will be on the Florida State campus later this spring. Here is some of buzz around the week that was on the recruiting front:

2025 prospects

The four-star running back prospect has been on FSU's campus multiple times over the last year and those visits have landed the Seminoles in Henderson's top-four. Henderson talked about his four top schools which also includes Miami, Penn State and Auburn.

On Monday the Osceola sat down for a 15-minute Streamyard chat with four-star wide receiver prospect Koby Howard. He spoke about FSU and Mike Norvell, Florida and Billy Napier, Miami and Mario Cristobal and whole lot more.

Desir was on-campus last weekend for an unofficial visit with FSU. He left without an offer from the Seminoles, but he has one now.

Like his brother, Mandrell, Darryll also visited FSU on an unofficial visit last weekend. He also left without an offer, but he has one now too.

Iheanachor might be from the west coast, but he is considering at least two east coast ACC programs. The rising senior has announced he plans to visit FSU on March 21 and, prior to his visit to Tallahassee, he will take an unofficial visit to Miami on March 19. In February the rising senior announced a top seven of Washington, Arizona State, SMU, Oregon State, UCF, Mississippi State and Maryland so clearly distance isn't an issue and he is still open to visiting other schools.

The four-star linebacker has FSU among the final 10 schools he will consider moving forward. He spoke with Rivals earlier this week about which of those ten schools he will visit this spring and which schools he has official visits planned with.

Olesh was offered by Florida State earlier this week and is one of many offers the 6-5 and 210-pound WR/TE has received lately. While Penn State is considered the favorite for Olesh they are starting to get a lot of competition for the lanky rising senior.

The-star defensive end raved about his unofficial visit to Florida State last weekend with the Osceola's Nick Carlisle. He spoke about where he is in the recruiting process with the Seminoles and when he plans to be back on-campus next.

Parker is a towering rising senior who was offered by Florida State while on his unofficial visit with the Seminoles last weekend. Earlier this week, we caught up with Parker to get his reaction to the offer and his thoughts on his visit. He is visiting Arkansas and Missouri this weekend. Earlier this week he took visits to Oklahoma and Baylor.

As we have reported time and again, FSU is a good spot with the four-star offensive tackle. Nash continues to pick up more Power Four offers on a daily basis. However, the picture on who the competition is starting to become clear. Nash has scheduled an official visits to USC for June 7 and to Mississippi State on June 22. He also took an unofficial visit to LSU last week and was offered by the Tigers while on-campus.

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst John Garcia believes Florida State is one of the top three programs Johnson is considering at this time. Johnson will visit Georgia the weekend of March 16th. He currently doesn't hold an offer from the Bulldogs. If he walks out of Athens with one, it could reshuffle his list of favorites.

The five-star wide receiver made an unofficial visit to Florida State in January. It was always going to be difficult to grab Smith out of his of home state and that just got a lot harder after he committed to Alabama on Monday.

The Seminoles are certainly in the thick of the battle for Ffrench, but Rivals Adam Gorney believes that Ohio State is the current leader to get the commitment of the one-time Alabama commit. Ffrench spent this past weekend on an unofficial visit to LSU.

Williams committed to UCF earlier this week but might be a name to keep an eye on given the fluid nature of the recruiting process. The rising senior says Florida State was the other school he seriously considered before committing to the Knights.

Walker is another linebacker prospect from Georgia who was on the Florida State campus at the start of the year for an unofficial visit. However, FSU looks to be trending in the wrong direction. According to Rivals' John Garcia he might end up playing for a head coach that Seminole fans know very well.

Less than a week removed from his unofficial visit to Florida State, which went well, Dice committed to Auburn on Thursday. For now, he appears to be off the list of potential offensive linemen the Seminoles could sign in December or February.

2026 and 2027 prospects

Johnson spent last Saturday on the FSU campus for an unofficial visit and this past Monday he was offered by Randy Shannon. He also has offers from Arkansas and SMU.

The four-star outside linebacker is one of the most coveted players in the class of 2026 and one of the biggest targets on the Florida State recruiting board for that class. Atkinson has been on the FSU campus numerous times, and he considered the Seminoles among his top 10 schools as recently as this fall. On Tuesday he released a list of schools he will visit this spring. That list currently doesn't include Florida State. He plans to visit Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State and Texas A&M in March, with visits to Alabama, Texas and Tennessee scheduled for April.