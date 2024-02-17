The Osceola and the Rivals' national site, along with sites covering other schools within the network, have been speaking with prospects and/or people familiar with an individual recruits recruiting process who have been offered by Florida State for the 2025 recruiting cycle. Here are some quick updates on more than a dozen prospects we have been in contact with over the last seven days.

The four-star offensive tackle prospect announced earlier this week that he has narrowed his list of potential college homes to 10 schools, which includes FSU. The other schools to make Nash's final 10: Miami, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Auburn, LSU and Georgia Tech. He has been on FSU's campus multiple times dating back to last summer.

Jett White - The four-star safety prospect from Miami (Fla.) Edison High has set an official visit date with FSU for June 14. He is currently committed to Maryland.

Solomon Thomas - The four-star offensive guard prospect committed to FSU in December and was on-campus for an unofficial visit in January. Despite his commitment, Thomas told Rivals earlier this week that he will take official visits to other schools later this year. He mentioned Florida and South Carolina as possible schools he will visit.

Drake Stubbs - The four-star safety prospect says he plans to attend at least one FSU spring practice and the Seminoles' spring game. He will also visit Florida, Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Miami among other schools this spring. Stubbs says that he already has plans to take official visits to FSU and Florida but hasn't set dates for those visits yet.

Cameron Sparks - The four-star wide receiver from Chattanooga (Tenn.) announced this past weekend that he has narrowed down his list of schools to FSU, Miami, Michigan, Georgia, Tennessee and Auburn.

Dawson Merritt - The four-star OLB was offered by FSU on February 7. He says the distance from his home in Overland Park (Kan.) will not be an issue when it comes to deciding where he will ultimately play college football. He says the distance is only a factor in getting to Tallahassee for an unofficial visit but that he would like to make his way to FSU at some point. Called FSU one of his top schools.

Cortez Smith - Has not set a date yet for an unofficial visit but the four-star offensive line prospect from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview says he will make a trip to FSU this spring. He will also visit Georgia Tech, Miami, South Carolina, Auburn and Georgia.

Cortez Mills - The four-star wide receiver from Homestead (Fla.) HS took unofficial visits to Miami and Nebraska last month but told Rivals that Florida State, Clemson, Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Auburn and LSU are all programs that he is giving serious consideration.

Max Buchanan - The three-star offensive line prospect from Seminole (Fla.) HS told Rivals Adam Gorney that he has set up official visit dates with UCF and Clemson. Buchanan indicated to the Osceola at the end of last year that he anticipates taking an official visit to FSU and has been on-campus for multiple unofficial visits.

Jalen Wiggins - The four-star defensive end from Tallahassee (Fla.) Rickards HS is committed to Florida but told Rivals' John Garcia earlier this week that FSU is one of the programs making a strong push for him. Wiggins has been on the Florida State campus multiple times over the last three months.

Mantrez Walker - The four-star linebacker from Buford (Ga.) was on the FSU campus for an unofficial visit on Jan. 27. Earlier this week he told Rivals that he has narrowed his list of possible college homes to five schools: Colorado, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss and Penn State.

Hollis Davidson - The four-star TE prospect from Peachtree (Ga.) McIntosh HS, who has been on FSU's campus in January for a Junior Day event, committed to Auburn last week.

Elijah Melendez - The four-star LB from Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola High is committed to Miami. The Osceola has been told that while Melendez still has interest in schools besides Miami, but that FSU is not one of them at this time because they have not been showing interest in Melendez.

John Adair - The three-star offensive guard prospect from Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy, who is committed to Virginia, says he isn't hearing from FSU since he committed to the Cavaliers.