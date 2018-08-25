Senior center Alec Eberle will be the captain on offense, while junior defensive end Brian Burns will represent the defense, and placekicker Ricky Aguayo will get the honor for special teams.

In another return to tradition, Florida State football coach Willie Taggart has announced team captains for the 2018 season.

Congratulations to @Ricky__Aguayo @aleceberle54 @Fire_Burns99 on being named the 2018 FSU Football Team Captains. Go Noles! #DoSomething

During Bobby Bowden's tenure, team captains would be announced each year during the team's annual Kickoff Luncheon. "Permanent" team captains would then be named at the end-of-season banquet.

Under Jimbo Fisher, team captains were chosen every week. Some players would receive the honor all season, but others would rotate.

Eberle has started every game during the past two seasons and made six starts as a redshirt freshman. Burns is a second-year starter and the anchor of the Seminoles' pass rush. Aguayo is entering his third season as FSU's starting kicker.

------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council