Burns, Eberle, Aguayo tabbed as FSU's team captains for 2018
In another return to tradition, Florida State football coach Willie Taggart has announced team captains for the 2018 season.
Senior center Alec Eberle will be the captain on offense, while junior defensive end Brian Burns will represent the defense, and placekicker Ricky Aguayo will get the honor for special teams.
Taggart made the announcement on Twitter early Saturday.
Congratulations to @Ricky__Aguayo @aleceberle54 @Fire_Burns99 on being named the 2018 FSU Football Team Captains. Go Noles! #DoSomething— Willie Taggart (@CoachTaggart) August 25, 2018
During Bobby Bowden's tenure, team captains would be announced each year during the team's annual Kickoff Luncheon. "Permanent" team captains would then be named at the end-of-season banquet.
Under Jimbo Fisher, team captains were chosen every week. Some players would receive the honor all season, but others would rotate.
Eberle has started every game during the past two seasons and made six starts as a redshirt freshman. Burns is a second-year starter and the anchor of the Seminoles' pass rush. Aguayo is entering his third season as FSU's starting kicker.
