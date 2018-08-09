This is how good junior defensive end Brian Burns has looked during the first week of preseason camp.

On Thursday, Florida State head coach Willie Taggart was watching his offensive linemen go through a drill with a blocking sled. After he watched for a few minutes, Taggart saw a particularly good rep from tackle Landon Dickerson and said, "Bring on Burns!"

A few minutes later, after watching another lineman do well, Taggart repeated the same battle cry with a bit of a laugh: "Bring on Burns!" He was saying it to no one in particular, but it was loud enough for all the Florida State linemen to hear.

That's the kind of impact Brian Burns has made through the first few days of practice. The head coach is trying to psych up his players to prepare for what they have to face later in the day.

That should tell you all you need to know about how dominant No. 99 has been early on in August.

But if it doesn't, here are a few more examples.

"His get-off and his bend remind me of Myles Garrett," defensive ends coach Mark Snyder said. "That's the only guy I've been around that can do what Brian can do rushing the quarterback."

Myles Garrett was the former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, if you're interested in such things.