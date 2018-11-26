Before the season began, the vaunted Clemson defense had all four of the preseason picks for the All-ACC first-team defensive line.

Brian Burns made sure that wasn't the case in the postseason honors.

The Florida State junior defensive end joined Clemson's Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins on the first-team All-ACC defensive line, the conference announced on Monday. He received 120 total points in voting by media members from around the league.

Burns was the only first-team member for the Seminoles. Nyqwan Murray and Demarcus Christmas were selected to the third team and Tamorrion Terry and Marvin Wilson were both honorable mentions.

Burns led the Seminoles with 10 sacks and 15 1/2 tackles for loss. According to Pro Football Focus, Burns led the country in QB pressures this season with 68 and was the highest-graded Florida State player overall at 89.2 percent. He had the seventh highest grade of any Power 5 defensive end in the country.

The 2018 season is the second straight year in which Florida State placed only one on the All-ACC first team. Last year, Derwin James was the lone Seminole honored.

Here is the complete list of 2018 All-ACC selections:

First-Team Offense

QB Ryan Finley, Gr., NC State, 130

RB Travis Etienne, So., Clemson, 174

RB AJ Dillon, So., Boston College, 162

WR Kelvin Harmon, Jr., NC State, 164

WR Olamide Zaccheaus, Sr., Virginia, 158

WR Jakobi Meyers, Jr., NC State, 141

TE Tommy Sweeney, Gr., Boston College, 158

AP Greg Dortch, So., Wake Forest, 172

OT Mitch Hyatt, Sr., Clemson, 172

OT Tyler Jones, Sr., NC State, 93

OG Chris Lindstrom, Sr., Boston College, 136

OG Parker Braun, Jr., Georgia Tech, 129

C Garrett Bradbury, Gr., NC State, 113





First-Team Defense

DE Clelin Ferrell, Jr., Clemson, 163

DE Brian Burns, Jr., Florida State, 120

DT Christian Wilkins, Gr., Clemson, 160

DT Dexter Lawrence, Jr., Clemson, 137

LB Germaine Pratt, Gr., NC State, 125

LB Shaquille Quarterman, Jr., Miami, 113

LB Joe Giles-Harris, Jr., Duke, 111

CB Hamp Cheevers, Jr., Boston College, 159

CB Bryce Hall, Jr., Virginia, 139

S Juan Thornhill, Sr., Virginia, 123

S Andre Cisco, Fr., Syracuse, 110





First-Team Specialists

PK Andre Szmyt, R-Fr., Syracuse, 165

P Sterling Hofrichter, Jr., Syracuse, 134

SP Greg Dortch, So., Wake Forest, 127





Second-Team Offense

QB Trevor Lawrence, Fr., Clemson, 106

RB Qadree Ollison, Sr., Pitt, 128

RB Travis Homer, Jr., Miami, 71

WR Tee Higgins, So., Clemson, 117

WR Jamal Custis, Sr., Syracuse, 115

WR Damon Hazelton, So., Virginia Tech, 76

TE Brevin Jordan, Fr., Miami, 58

AP Deon Jackson, So., Duke, 50

OT Tremayne Anchrum, Jr., Clemson, 60

OT Stefano Millin, Sr., Pitt, 60

OG Phil Haynes, Sr., Wake Forest, 87

OG Sean Pollard, Jr., Clemson, 72

C Justin Falcinelli, Gr., Clemson, 92





Second-Team Defense

DE Zach Allen, Sr., Boston College, 112

DE Alton Robinson, Jr., Syracuse, 91

DT Gerald Willis III, Sr., Miami, 129

DT Ricky Walker, Sr., Virginia Tech, 63

LB Cole Holcomb, Sr., North Carolina, 98

LB Tre Lamar, Jr., Clemson, 82

LB Ryan Guthrie, Sr., Syracuse, 76

CB Trayvon Mullen, Jr., Clemson, 98

CB Essang Bassey, Jr., Wake Forest, 75

S Jaquan Johnson, Sr., Miami, 99

S Cameron Glenn, Sr., Wake Forest, 51





Second-Team Specialists

PK Christopher Dunn, Fr., NC State, 86

P Pressley Harvin III, So., Georgia Tech, 121

SP Michael Walker, Sr., Boston College, 78





Third-Team Offense

QB Eric Dungey, Sr., Syracuse, 76

RB Darrin Hall, Sr., Pitt, 58

RB Reggie Gallaspy Jr., Sr., NC State, 49

WR, T.J. Rahming, Sr., Duke, 62

WR Hunter Renfrow, Gr., Clemson, 57

WR Nyqwan Murray, Sr., Florida State, 52

TE Daniel Helm, Sr., Duke, 31

AP Sean Riley, Jr., Syracuse, 38

OT Aaron Monteiro, Sr., Boston College, 58

OT Koda Martin, Gr., Syracuse, 55

OG John Simpson, Jr., Clemson, 67

OG Mike Herndon, Sr., Pitt, 59

C Jimmy Morrissey, So., Pitt, 47





Third-Team Defense

DE Austin Bryant, Sr., Clemson, 59

DE Wyatt Ray, Sr., Boston College, 48

DT Demarcus Christmas, Sr., Florida State, 44

DT Ray Smith, Sr., Boston College, 41

LB Kendall Joseph, Gr., Clemson, 70

LB Chris Peace, Sr., Virginia, 64

LB Connor Strachan, Gr., Boston College, 58

CB Trajan Bandy, So., Miami, 68

CB A.J. Terrell, So., Clemson, 60

S Tanner Muse, Jr., Clemson, 49

S Will Harris, Sr., Boston College, 48





Third-Team Specialists

PK Alex Kessman, So., Pitt, 30

P Oscar Bradburn, So., Virginia Tech, 31

SP Joe Reed, Jr., Virginia, 54





Honorable Mention (25 or more points)

Offense

QB Bryce Perkins, Jr., Virginia, 28

RB Jordan Ellis, Sr., Virginia, 36

WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams, Jr., North Carolina, 46

WR Tamorrion Terry, R-Fr., Florida State, 46

TE Dalton Keene, So., Virginia Tech, 29

TE Evan Butts, Sr., Virginia, 25

TE George Aston, Sr., Pitt, 25

AP Maurice Ffrench, Jr., Pitt, 35

AP Amari Rodgers, So., Clemson, 26

OT Cody Conway, Sr., Syracuse, 50

OT Alex Bookser, Sr., Pitt, 45

OT William Sweet, Jr., North Carolina, 34

OT Ben Petrula, So., Boston College, 33

OT Tyree St. Louis, Sr., Miami, 25

OG Connor Dintino, Sr., Pitt, 58

OG Terronne Prescod, Sr., NC State, 53

OG Kyle Chung, Sr., Virginia Tech, 25

C Jon Baker, Gr., Boston College, 38

C Ryan Anderson, Sr., Wake Forest, 36





Defense

DE Joe Jackson, Jr., Miami, 40

DT Willie Yarbary, Sr., Wake Forest, 36

DT Jason Strowbridge, Jr., North Carolina, 30

DT Chris Slayton, Sr., Syracuse, 26

DT Marvin Wilson, So., Florida State, 25

LB Michael Pinckney, Jr., Miami, 46

LB Rayshard Ashby, So., Virginia Tech, 42

LB Justin Strnad, Jr., Wake Forest, 29

LB Ben Humphreys, Sr., Duke, 27

CB Dane Jackson, Jr., Pitt, 57

CB Michael Jackson, Sr., Miami, 49

S Sheldrick Redwine, Sr., Miami, 41

S K’Von Wallace, Jr., Clemson, 39

S Dylan Singleton, Jr., Duke, 38

S Damar Hamlin, Jr., Pitt, 32





Specialists

PK Greg Huegel, Sr., Clemson, 27

SP Maurice Ffrench, Jr., Pitt, 53

