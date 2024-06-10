By the numbers: A statistical comparison of FSU's side of the CWS bracket
For the first time since 2019, the Florida State baseball team is headed to Omaha.
The Seminoles will compete in their 24th College World Series — third most of any team in the country — starting on Friday at Charles Schwab Field.
Sunday night, the entirety of FSU's side of the the CWS bracket was confirmed. The Seminoles (47-15) will open up against No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (55-12). The other two teams on FSU's side of the bracket, one of which the Seminoles will play their second game against, are No. 4 seed North Carolina (47-14) and No. 12 seed Virginia (46-15).
FSU is 7-4 all-time against Tennessee, 72-38 vs. North Carolina and 60-34 all-time vs. Virginia. FSU has never played Tennessee or Virginia previously in the CWS and played UNC in Omaha once, winning 4-2 in 1989 a few years before FSU joined the ACC.
With FSU's two guaranteed games in Omaha set to be against two of these three teams, here's a look inside the numbers, seeing how the Seminoles stack up against their potential initial CWS opponents.
|Statistic
|FSU
|Tennessee
|UNC
|Virginia
|
Batting average
|
.316
|
.310
|
.304
|
.336
|
On-base percentage
|
.414
|
.416
|
.409
|
.428
|
Slugging percentage
|
.562
|
.613
|
.531
|
.575
|
Doubles
|
132
|
150
|
110
|
147
|
Home runs
|
123
|
173
|
113
|
116
|
Runs per game
|
9.0
|
9.2
|
8.7
|
9.4
|
Stolen bases
|
64
|
46
|
83
|
86
|
Ks/game (batting)
|
7.1
|
8.7
|
8.4
|
6.9
|
Walks/game (batting)
|
5.0
|
5.3
|
5.8
|
5.0
|
Earned run average
|
4.86
|
3.83
|
4.22
|
5.39
|
Ks/9 (Pitching)
|
10.9
|
10.1
|
8.8
|
8.4
|
Walks/9 (Pitching)
|
4.76
|
2.96
|
3.89
|
4.47
|
Hits allowed/9
|
8.5
|
8.1
|
8.7
|
9.8
|
Fielding percentage
|
.979
|
.978
|
.973
|
.976
Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple