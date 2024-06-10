For the first time since 2019, the Florida State baseball team is headed to Omaha.

The Seminoles will compete in their 24th College World Series — third most of any team in the country — starting on Friday at Charles Schwab Field.

Sunday night, the entirety of FSU's side of the the CWS bracket was confirmed. The Seminoles (47-15) will open up against No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (55-12). The other two teams on FSU's side of the bracket, one of which the Seminoles will play their second game against, are No. 4 seed North Carolina (47-14) and No. 12 seed Virginia (46-15).

FSU is 7-4 all-time against Tennessee, 72-38 vs. North Carolina and 60-34 all-time vs. Virginia. FSU has never played Tennessee or Virginia previously in the CWS and played UNC in Omaha once, winning 4-2 in 1989 a few years before FSU joined the ACC.

With FSU's two guaranteed games in Omaha set to be against two of these three teams, here's a look inside the numbers, seeing how the Seminoles stack up against their potential initial CWS opponents.