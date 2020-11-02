Unlike the first bye week of the season, which came after just one game, the second bye for the Florida State football Team appears to have come at an opportune time. It's allowed impact players like receiver Tamorrion Terry, who head coach Mike Norvell described as a "game-time decision" for Saturday's showdown with Pitt, and quarterback Jordan Travis to get healthier. And in Travis' case, it's also allowed him to gain more confidence in what he's doing as the Seminoles prepare for a Panther defense that will be one of the best they face all season. ** Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial **

QB Jordan Travis says he is 100 percent healthy after the Seminoles' bye week.

But first things first: The biggest thing it did was allow his body to heal. Travis was clearly not himself for much of the Louisville game, appearing to reinjure his left arm or shoulder in the second quarter of that 48-16 loss. "It helped me heal for sure," Travis said of the bye week. "My body feels really good. Mentally, it did a lot for me. So, I could just focus on the week in practice and all the little things about offense. Because usually when you get caught up in game week, your mind starts running all over the place. "I got to relax and just keep my mind right. And just kind of play relaxed and calm down and see everything good." As offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham pointed out a few minutes later, Travis is about to make only the fourth start of his college career. So, he's not loaded with experience at this level. Not only that, because of health issues for much of the preseason and into the actual season, Travis didn't get a ton of actual practice snaps before he took over the offense. So he's still playing catch-up to a certain extent. Which is why Dillingham thought the bye week was invaluable for the sophomore quarterback. "I think he's got all the ability to be a really, really, really good quarterback," Dillingham said. "I'm fired up for the growth I've seen him have. Just in terms of drops and the rhythm of his feet. And every day, you can see him getting better. And you can see him getting more comfortable in the offense. ... "From a rep standpoint, he's only going to improve. He missed three-fourths of fall camp. So he's making that up right now."