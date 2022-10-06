Cal Raleigh hit 27 home runs for the Mariners in 2022, the most by a catcher in franchise history, but the one that's the most memorable is what clinched a playoff spot for Seattle for the first time since 2001. Raleigh had a relatively quick rise through the Mariners' minor-league organization after his FSU career (.282 career hitter with 32 home runs and 143 RBI from 2016-18).

Now the Mariners begin the best-of-three wild card playoffs at Toronto on Friday. Here's a look at FSU players in the MLB postseason.

C Cal Raleigh (Mariners) — .211 batting average, .284 on-base percentage, 27 home runs, 63 RBI, 46 runs

INF Taylor Walls (Rays) — .172 batting average, .268 on-base percentage, 8 home runs, 53 runs score, 33 RBI

OF Ben DeLuzio (Cardinals) — .152 batting average (20 at-bats), .292 on-base percentage, 3 runs

Manager Kevin Cash — Guided the Rays to an 86-76 mark in 2022. The Rays were quite good at home, with a 51-30 mark.

Notable Seminoles who played in the majors in 2022

Tyler Holton (Diamondbacks) — 0-0, 3.00 ERA in 10 games (9 innings). He had six strikeouts

Cole Sands (Twins) — 0-3, 5.87 ERA in 11 games (30.2 innings). He had 28 strikeouts

Luke Weaver (Royals) — 1-1, 6.56 ERA in 26 games, one start (35.2 innings). He had 38 strikeouts