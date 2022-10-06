Cal Raleigh among Noles in MLB playoffs
Cal Raleigh hit 27 home runs for the Mariners in 2022, the most by a catcher in franchise history, but the one that's the most memorable is what clinched a playoff spot for Seattle for the first time since 2001. Raleigh had a relatively quick rise through the Mariners' minor-league organization after his FSU career (.282 career hitter with 32 home runs and 143 RBI from 2016-18).
Now the Mariners begin the best-of-three wild card playoffs at Toronto on Friday. Here's a look at FSU players in the MLB postseason.
C Cal Raleigh (Mariners) — .211 batting average, .284 on-base percentage, 27 home runs, 63 RBI, 46 runs
INF Taylor Walls (Rays) — .172 batting average, .268 on-base percentage, 8 home runs, 53 runs score, 33 RBI
OF Ben DeLuzio (Cardinals) — .152 batting average (20 at-bats), .292 on-base percentage, 3 runs
Manager Kevin Cash — Guided the Rays to an 86-76 mark in 2022. The Rays were quite good at home, with a 51-30 mark.
Notable Seminoles who played in the majors in 2022
Tyler Holton (Diamondbacks) — 0-0, 3.00 ERA in 10 games (9 innings). He had six strikeouts
Cole Sands (Twins) — 0-3, 5.87 ERA in 11 games (30.2 innings). He had 28 strikeouts
Luke Weaver (Royals) — 1-1, 6.56 ERA in 26 games, one start (35.2 innings). He had 38 strikeouts
MLB wild card playoff schedule (best two of three)
Friday, October 7
Game 1: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians - 12:07 p.m., ESPN
Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals - 2:07 p.m., ABC
Game 1: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays - 4:07 p.m., ESPN
Game 1: San Diego Padres at New York Mets - 8:07 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, October 8
Game 2: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians - 12:07 p.m., ESPN2
Game 2: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays - 4:07 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: San Diego Padres at New York Mets - 7:37 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals - 8:37 p.m., ESPN2
Sunday, October 9 - Game 3s (if necessary)
Game 3*: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays - 2:07 p.m., ABC
Game 3*: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians - 4:07 p.m., ESPN
Game 3*: San Diego Padres at New York Mets - 7:37 p.m., ESPN
Game 3*: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals - 8:37 p.m., ESPN2
Note that divisional playoff series will begin on Tuesday, hosted by NL top seeds LA Dodgers and Atlanta Braves and AL top seeds NY Yankees and Houston Astros. A full schedule for the divisional games can be found here.