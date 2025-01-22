Cal wins offensive boards, makes late run as FSU falls flat on road

Florida State lacked energy from the start against Cal. The Seminoles' were shorthanded, didn't get enough contributions from the bench and as a result the road struggles continued on Wednesday.
Malique Ewin had 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and but the Seminoles shot 2 of 15 from the floor late in the game and fell at Cal 77-68. While Ewin had a fifth straight double-double, it was a flawed effort in the big picture.
Ewin and Jamir Watkins both picked up their third and fourth fouls early in the second half, with more than 13 minutes to go, and the Seminoles (13-6, 4-4 ACC) just couldn't recover. Watkins scored 18 points and had seven rebounds
Maddy Sissoko had 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Golden Bears won the rebounding edge 47-42 and pulled down an astounding 24 offensive rebounds. Rytis Petraitis added 12 points and 13 rebounds.
FSU had enjoyed quite the week at home, picking up double-digit wins over Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech. But the Seminoles haven't found that success on the road, losing to NC State, Clemson and now Cal — with a matchup at Stanford coming up on Saturday.
Cal's effort was significant
Cal was without its star player, Andrej Stojaković, who missed the game due to illness. But you'd hardly have known it based on how the Seminoles — or the Golden Bears — played on Wednesday.
The Golden Bears had 15 offensive rebounds in the first half alone.
Call it jet lag. Call it FSU playing with a different rotation as Chandler Jackson (groin) and A.J. Swinton (undisclosed injury) were out. But FSU didn't have the energy to match Cal.
FSU didn't get enough contributions from the bench, as Justin Thomas and Bostyn Holt didn't have a point until a Holt basket with about 10 minutes to go. On a night when the rotation when nine deep, the Seminoles didn't get the effort or production from the bench.
Jerry Deng was a bright spot off the bench with 11 points on 5 of 8 shooting.
But Thomas had no points and three rebounds in 25 minutes. Holt had two points, a rebound and an assist in 15 minutes.
Stat nuggets
Taylor Bol Bowen had nine points on 4 of 9 shooting and seven rebounds. Bowen had four blocks and a steal.
Daquan Davis had eight points but it came on 4 of 13 shooting. He had just one assist and two steals.
FSU shot 31 of 74 (41.9 percent) from the floor but the Seminoles were just 3 of 15 (20 percent) from 3-point range. They were only 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.
Cal was 19 of 22 from the free-throw line.
Up next
FSU plays at Stanford on Saturday at 7 p.m. (ACC Network)
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple