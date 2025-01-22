Cal wins offensive boards, makes late run as FSU falls flat on road

Florida State lacked energy from the start against Cal. The Seminoles' were shorthanded, didn't get enough contributions from the bench and as a result the road struggles continued on Wednesday.

Malique Ewin had 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and but the Seminoles shot 2 of 15 from the floor late in the game and fell at Cal 77-68. While Ewin had a fifth straight double-double, it was a flawed effort in the big picture.

Ewin and Jamir Watkins both picked up their third and fourth fouls early in the second half, with more than 13 minutes to go, and the Seminoles (13-6, 4-4 ACC) just couldn't recover. Watkins scored 18 points and had seven rebounds

Maddy Sissoko had 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Golden Bears won the rebounding edge 47-42 and pulled down an astounding 24 offensive rebounds. Rytis Petraitis added 12 points and 13 rebounds.

FSU had enjoyed quite the week at home, picking up double-digit wins over Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech. But the Seminoles haven't found that success on the road, losing to NC State, Clemson and now Cal — with a matchup at Stanford coming up on Saturday.