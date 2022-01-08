Caleb Mills pours in 27, leads FSU to 79-70 win over Louisville

Sophomore guard Caleb Mills delivered one of the best halves an FSU basketball player has ever enjoyed in the first 20 minutes Saturday night against visiting Louisville.

Then after the Seminoles endured one of their typical scoring droughts in the second half, freshman guard Matthew Cleveland hit perhaps the most important shot of his young career with about two minutes left.

Cleveland's shot clock-beating 3-pointer gave the Seminoles a nine-point lead, and they held on for a 79-70 victory. It was only his second 3-pointer of the season.

