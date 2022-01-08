Caleb Mills pours in 27, leads FSU to 79-70 win over Louisville
Sophomore guard Caleb Mills delivered one of the best halves an FSU basketball player has ever enjoyed in the first 20 minutes Saturday night against visiting Louisville.
Then after the Seminoles endured one of their typical scoring droughts in the second half, freshman guard Matthew Cleveland hit perhaps the most important shot of his young career with about two minutes left.
Cleveland's shot clock-beating 3-pointer gave the Seminoles a nine-point lead, and they held on for a 79-70 victory. It was only his second 3-pointer of the season.
Box Score: FSU 79, Louisville 70
Mills scored 23 in the first half and tied a career high with 27. His first-half performance was the best half by a player in the Tucker Center since Al Thornton scored 27 in a half against Miami in 2007.
Mills hit 9 of 16 shots from the field, 3 of 5 from 3-point range and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.
With the win, FSU improves to 8-5 on the season and 2-2 in the ACC. The Cardinals, who came in leading the conference standings, fell to 10-5 and 4-1.
This is Florida State's fifth straight win against the Cardinals.
Other than Mills, Cleveland was the only other Seminole to finish in double-figures scoring; he had 17 on 7-of-8 shooting.
Florida State returns to action Tuesday against visiting Miami.
