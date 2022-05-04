California LB Blake Nichelson breaks down FSU offer, summer visit plans
While the Southeast will always be the primary focus in recruiting for Florida State's football coaches, the Seminoles do reach out to the West Coast from time to time when a prospect shows strong interest.
The latest such example is California linebacker Blake Nichelson, who was recently offered by FSU.
Nichelson spoke with Warchant about his relationship with the Seminoles' staff and why FSU is one of his top schools, and he revealed his upcoming official visit plans to travel across the country to see the campus.
“I kind of knew it was bound to happen soon. I am definitely happy about it because they are one of my top schools,” Nichelson said of the offer from the Seminoles. “Right now, they are definitely in my top five.”
FSU linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Randy Shannon has clearly expressed to Nichelson that he is a priority.
“I already have a good relationship with Coach Shannon. I already know the interest level there,” Nichelson said. “We’ll talk about everything; it’s not just straight football, football, football. [It's] a personal level. He also tells me how he likes my film and how I play.”
One connection Nichelson already had with the ’Noles was with FSU general manager of personnel Darrick Yray.
Yray, who joined the Florida State staff earlier this year, previously worked at Oregon State and elsewhere on the West Coast.
“We have a pretty good relationship. I can talk to him also on a personal level. He’s a pretty down-to-earth guy,” Nichelson said. “I have known him since, it’s been almost a year now that I’ve known him since I was offered by Oregon State last year. Definitely someone I can easily talk to, and also kind of relate to me.”
Nichelson confirmed he has firm plans to officially visit FSU this summer -- likely in June -- but he doesn’t have a specific date ironed out just yet.
“I am planning an official with them pretty soon,” Nichelson said. “I can’t wait to get out there.”
