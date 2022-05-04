California LB Blake Nichelson breaks down FSU offer, summer visit plans

While the Southeast will always be the primary focus in recruiting for Florida State's football coaches, the Seminoles do reach out to the West Coast from time to time when a prospect shows strong interest.

The latest such example is California linebacker Blake Nichelson, who was recently offered by FSU.

Nichelson spoke with Warchant about his relationship with the Seminoles' staff and why FSU is one of his top schools, and he revealed his upcoming official visit plans to travel across the country to see the campus.

“I kind of knew it was bound to happen soon. I am definitely happy about it because they are one of my top schools,” Nichelson said of the offer from the Seminoles. “Right now, they are definitely in my top five.”

