NFL teams are finalizing their rosters ahead of the 2024 season. Players who have been waived, like linebacker Kalen DeLoach, can re-sign to a team’s practice squad beginning on Wednesday. DeLoach (groin) missed the Bucs’ last preseason game.

RB Cam Akers (Texans): After suffering Achilles injuries on both lower legs, Akers impressed in Houston this preseason and is one of five running backs on the Texans' roster. Akers had 24 carries for 112 yards and eight catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. “I feel like I showed people I’m still who I am," Akers told Houston reporters. "I haven’t lost a step and we’ll just see how it goes.”

TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots)

TB Trey Benson (Cardinals)

LB Tatum Bethune (49ers)

DE Brian Burns (Giants)

WR Keon Coleman (Bills)

DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars)

OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles)

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans)

DT Braden Fiske (Rams)

PK Graham Gano (Giants)

LB Amari Gainer (Raiders): Gainer made the Las Vegas roster as an undrafted free agent.

DE Eddie Goldman (Falcons): He was re-signed in April and made the Falcons roster. Goldman has 175 career tackles.

DB Renardo Green (49ers)

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns)

DB Derwin James Jr. (Chargers)

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets)

DB Jarrian Jones (Jaguars)

DT Fabien Lovett (Chiefs)

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs)

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins)

DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders)

DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers)

DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers)

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles)

Jordan Travis (Jets): "He will remain on the injured list as he rehabs his injury. His rehab is taking “a little longer than we anticipated,” coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s in every meeting. He goes to all the walk-throughs. Hopefully, it’s something we can revisit later in the year.”

Jared Verse (Rams)

DeMarcus Walker (Bears)

Johnny Wilson (Eagles)

Jameis Winston (Browns): The Browns will keep four quarterbacks on the roster. But according to one report, the team is looking to trade Winston.

Note: The Chargers waived Akeem Dent. The Rams waived Keir Thomas. The Texans released Cam Erving. The Dolphins waived Robert Cooper.