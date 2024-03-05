Cameron Corhen enjoyed a career night with 25 points. But Florida State couldn’t slow down an efficient Pittsburgh, which made the extra passes and drilled 3-pointers.

Blake Hinson scored 27 points on 6 of 11 shooting from 3-point range as Pittsburgh pulled away early with Jamir Watkins in foul trouble and took an 88-73 win on Tuesday night.

FSU (15-15, 9-10) fell to .500 and is now 3-7 in February and March.

The Panthers (20-10, 11-8) shot 55.9 percent from the floor and led by double digits most of the second half.

Corhen had a career-high 23 points, shooting 8 of 12 from the floor and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. He added eight rebounds. It was the fifth time in the last six games Corhen scored 10 or more points.

Watkins and Carlton Carrington were called for technical fouls just minutes in the game, and FSU’s star player was sent to the bench with a second foul. While he didn’t stay there the remainder of the half, he didn’t score a point.

In his absence, Corhen had 14 first-half points and Darin Green Jr. added 11 points on 3 of 5 shooting from 3-point range. But rest of the Seminoles contributed just six points and FSU trailed 42-31 at the half.

Watkins finished with 15 points on 4 of 10 shooting and he was 6 of 8 from the line. The junior forward reached the 15-point mark for an eighth straight game and he has hit the 10-point mark for 16 straight games.

FSU shot just 8 of 22 (36.4 percent) from the floor in the first half before bouncing back to shoot 14 of 30 (46.7 percent).

But Pitt was consistently on the mark, connecting on 17 of 33 (51.5 percent) of its shots in the first half and suffered from 11 turnovers. The Seminoles bounced back and were 16 of 26 (61.5 percent) in the second half.

Green Jr. finished with 16 points on 4 of 8 shooting from beyond the arc.

Baba Miller added seven rebounds but was just 1 of 7 from the floor and had four points.