You can't ask for a much better debut than what UCF transfer Cam Leiter delivered in Florida State baseball's season opener Friday night.

The sophomore righty was rewarded for his remarkable performance Monday as he was named the ACC's Pitcher of the Week. In Friday's 11-0 win over Butler, Leiter allowed just one hit over five shutout innings, striking out 13 batters.

His 13 strikeouts are the most in the country after one weekend of action and the most by an FSU pitcher in his debut since 1978.

He anchored a performance which saw FSU's pitching staff strike out 22 batters Friday night, the second-most in a nine-inning game in program history.

The Seminoles (2-0) are back in action Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Jacksonville (2-0) on ESPN+. Leiter's next start will be Friday vs. Western Carolina at Dick Howser Stadium.

