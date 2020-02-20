ORLANDO -- Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell has been on the ground running since being introduced in December, and the impact is already being felt in many areas.

From what we saw at this past weekend's Rivals Camp in Orlando, the Seminoles are high on the minds of many top targets for the Class of 2021. In this Camp Insider Report, we catch up with highly touted prospects like DE Tunmise Adeleye, OL Micah Morris and Charles Brantley to get the inside scoop on where things stand for them and the Seminoles.

A trio of FSU commitments, DE Joshua Farmer, RB Keyshawn Spencer and 2022 LB Melvin Jordan, also were on hand and shared the differences they are seeing in the FSU program since the new staff took over.

Here is an in-depth breakdown on those prospects and many others from the latest Rivals Camp.