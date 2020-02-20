Camp Insider: FSU football targets high on Norvell, changes with 'Noles
ORLANDO -- Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell has been on the ground running since being introduced in December, and the impact is already being felt in many areas.
From what we saw at this past weekend's Rivals Camp in Orlando, the Seminoles are high on the minds of many top targets for the Class of 2021. In this Camp Insider Report, we catch up with highly touted prospects like DE Tunmise Adeleye, OL Micah Morris and Charles Brantley to get the inside scoop on where things stand for them and the Seminoles.
A trio of FSU commitments, DE Joshua Farmer, RB Keyshawn Spencer and 2022 LB Melvin Jordan, also were on hand and shared the differences they are seeing in the FSU program since the new staff took over.
Here is an in-depth breakdown on those prospects and many others from the latest Rivals Camp.
FSU commits seeing changes under new staff
Palm Bay running back Keyshawn Spencer put on a big show at the Orlando Rivals camp this past Sunday and was widely considered the best back in attendance. He showed game-breaking explosiveness and impressive route-running.
Spencer also talked in depth about his most recent visit to Florida State for the Seminoles' Junior Day and explained how different things are under the new regime.
"Loved my visit there at FSU," he said. "They showed me a lot of ways I can be used, but also made me feel like I'm a part of the family. I felt strongly that I'm a big priority to them in being around Coach Norvell and Coach 'YAC' (running backs coach David Johnson). I love FSU a lot."
Florida State has always been Spencer's dream school, and that feeling has only intensified in recent weeks.
"I want to see how they look on the field. That's really it," Spencer said. "Priority-wise they are pushing really hard to have me there. I just want to see the ways the backs are used. Me and Coach 'YAC' talk a lot about everything. He wants to use me as a versatile athlete, where I'm always touching the ball. I'm likely going to be back there for the spring game, so I can see for myself the backs and the offense and what it's going to look like."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news