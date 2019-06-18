With the vast majority of their commitments and signees coming from Florida and Georgia during these last two recruiting cycles, it was no surprise that several Peach State prospects made their way to Tallahassee last weekend for the Willie Taggart Camp.

And one of the most impressive performers, without question, during the Saturday session was Wilcox County (Ga.) linebacker Desmond Tisdol. While he did not have an offer from the Seminoles coming into the camp, Tisdol certainly seemed to impress linebackers coach Raymond Woodie and the rest of the Seminoles' staff.

"I feel like I did really good," Tisdol said. "Coach Woodie seemed very pleased and talked about how he would love to have me. I felt with the workout I got a chance to really show my talent and skill set. Not just how I move, but also how well I can cover as a 'backer. I think I showed everything I've got."



Before arriving for FSU's camp, Tisdol released a list of top five schools that did not include the Seminoles. Instead, his stated finalists were Auburn, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Kentucky and Florida.

But the three-star linebacker gave the impression that FSU could get into the mix if they made him an offer.

"I've liked FSU for a while," Tisdol said. "I would say when Tamorrion Terry went here, that's when I started really liking FSU. An offer would be big. I already feel comfortable with the coaching and the ways the linebackers are used. Also have a great relationship with the staff as a whole, so we'll see how it goes."