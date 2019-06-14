There's a lot to like about Coconut Creek, Fla., defensive end Chris Jones. He has great speed coming off the edge, fights through blocks better than his size might indicate, and has a number of techniques and moves that help him get into the backfield to make plays.

Jones showed all of those skills at the Miami Rivals Camp earlier this year and again during a workout in front of FSU's coaches on Friday.

"I feel that I did great," Jones said. "All the different work was a lot, and I got a little tired at the end, but I pushed through it. I felt very good about the performance."

Jones drew a lot of praise from FSU's coaches throughout the one-on-one drills during the camp. In fact, it was Jones who was helping several other players with techniques and pass-rushing moves.

Listening to Jones speak about his different moves, it is plainly obvious how dedicated he is to his craft.

"I tried my stab, fall-back rip move, and I also tried to work my speed rush with a club," Jones said. "Then today, Coach Snyder (FSU assistant coach Mark Snyder) taught me a hook where you can bend it back towards the quarterback. I was just working with Coach Snyder. It was all about the player and teaching. I really liked that, and it reminded me of the coaching I get back home."

The three-star defensive end could be a great fit for the Seminoles since they need some "flash" ends in this class. Jones took a few unofficial visits earlier this year, and now that he's gotten to work with the FSU coaches in person, he has a good feel for how they could help him take his game to another level.

"It definitely put them a lot higher," Jones said. "I really liked the coaching style and being singled out like that. It shows they want me and they want a great player and want to help me and to become better."