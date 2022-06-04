Camp Season begins! Busy weekend for FSU football recruiting

Over the next few weeks, Mike Norvell and his Florida State football staff will conduct more than a dozen camp sessions for college football prospects.

Among the offerings will be multiple Big Man camps, 7-on-7 camps, individual position camps and an extended quarterback camp. And it all begins today with an Elite Camp for some of the top prospects who will come through Tallahassee all summer, as well as the Mega Camp on Sunday.

****CHECK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES FROM TODAY'S ELITE CAMP****

The Warchant staff will be on hand for both events this weekend, providing live updates and video highlights, as well as interviews with many top FSU targets. And to give you an idea of who will be participating at today's Elite Camp, our Michael Langston has posted a breakdown of the recruits expected to attend.

He also discusses where the Seminoles stand with each prospect and which schools represent the top competition.

*** Don't miss out on any of our great FSU Sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial ***