George Campbell insists he never feared that his football career was over.

Not after a hip ailment forced him sit out the 2016 season. Nor when that same issue cut short his 2017 campaign after four games.

Instead of focusing on what might not happen, the talented wide receiver was determined to do everything he could to get back on the field. He leaned on his teammates for support and the team's athletic training staff to help him make it through a lengthy rehab.

"It was tough, man. It was a grind," Campbell said. "It's tough when you're not out here and being able to do stuff."

That's especially the case when one arrives to college with as much fanfare as Campbell did.

He was one of five five-star prospects in the Seminoles' class of 2015, and three of the other four -- Derwin James, Josh Sweat and Tarvarus McFadden -- already have left for the NFL. The only other one remaining is senior tailback Jacques Patrick, who contemplated leaving after last season but returned for his final year.

Then there is Campbell, a fourth-year junior who has accounted for just nine receptions in his career thus far because of the painful hip problem.

The Clearwater, Fla., product caught three passes and played a good bit of special teams as a freshman. Then after sitting out all of 2016 following surgery to remove a piece of bone from his hip, Campbell displayed some of his vast potential during limited action last season.

He caught six passes for 122 yards, including a 60-yarder against N.C. State, before having to shut it down again.

And while he still isn't participating fully in FSU's practices, the 6-foot, 4-inch speedster has done enough already this preseason to have first-year head coach Willie Taggart intrigued.

"We want to bring him along slowly," Taggart said. "But I will say, in the individual drills and some of those things, it's pretty exciting seeing some of the things that he's doing. Now, he's just wanting to get out and compete with the guys and then really see what he's capable of doing."

FSU's coaches have good reason to be cautious. If Campbell can make it through camp healthy, he could provide a major weapon in the Seminoles' passing game.