Camron Brooks locks in official visit with FSU, three other programs

Four-star defensive end and Rivals100 prospect Camron Brooks has been a priority recruit for Florida State for the last couple of years. On Monday night, FSU's chances of landing Brooks' signature in December took another step forward. The rising senior from Thomas County (Ga.) Central High announced that FSU would get one of the four official visits he currently plans to take this summer.

Brooks is scheduled to visit Florida State on the weekend of June 6. His other scheduled visits at this time are Clemson (May 30), Cal (June 12) and Miami (June 20).

FSU head coach Mike Norvell conducted an in-school visit with Brooks last week. Brooks has been on FSU's campus at least six times since the beginning of last year for unofficial visits.