McLendon's finalists are FSU, Florida and N.C. State, but the feeling among most is that it will come down to the Seminoles and Wolfpack -- the two programs he has visited in recent weeks. McLendon took an official visit to N.C. State on June 14, and an unofficial to Florida State.

ATLANTA -- The wait is finally over for Tucker, Ga., four-star defensive end Derrick McLendon as he will put an end to his recruitment and make a commitment this afternoon at the Five-Star Challenge.

Following his FSU visit, McLendon stated he was ready to make his choice.

"Yes, I know where I'm going," he said. "The school I'll go to is the one where I feel it's genuine, family oriented and a head coach that reminds me of my coach at Tucker. Those are some of the reasons."

In addition, McLendon once again raved about what he likes about Florida State.

"It was a great time for sure," he said. "They always make it feel like home. It's becoming that more every time I'm here. At the end of June, I'm going to make my commitment. This visit was just like the other one. Not just good, but really great."

FSU is looking to land its third big-time defensive lineman in the span of a week, following the commitments of Derick Hunter and Curtis Fann Jr.

On Wednesday at the Five-Star Challenge check-in, McLendon discussed his decision with Rivals' Mike Farrell.